Week 7: Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Notable 2023 NFL Draft prospects have made the list of B1G Players of the Week (via bigten.org)

Following Week 7 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:

Co-Offensive Players of the Week

Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

Chase Brown, Illinois

RB – Jr. – London, Ontario – St. Stephens Episcopal (Fla.)

  • Rushed for 180 yards against Minnesota, adding to his national leading total of 1,059 and becoming the first running back in the country to reach 1,000 yards rushing this season
  • Tallied 233 all-purpose yards against the Gophers, pushing his NCAA-leading total to 1,166 yards
  • Becomes the first Illini back to open a season with eight-straight 100-yard games, moving past Howard Griffith, Rashard Mendenhall, Pierre Thomas, Juice Williams, Mikel Leshoure, and Josh Ferguson to jump from 12th to sixth on the Illinois all-time rushing list
  • Earns his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Illinois Offensive Player of the Week: Chase Brown (Aug. 29, 2022)
Aidan O'Connell, QB, Sr., PUR

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

QB – Sr. – Long Grove, Ill. – Stevenson

  • Threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns, the 12th 300-yard game of his career and the fifth four-touchdown game of his career, to lead Purdue to its fourth straight victory
  • Passed Jim Everett (7,411) and Scott Campbell (7,636) to move into sixth on Purdue's career passing yards chart
  • Helped the Boilermakers tie a school record for first downs (38) and rack up 608 yards of total offense, the eighth most in program history
  • The four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award and his first of the season
  • Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Aidan O’Connell (Nov. 8, 2021)

Defensive Player of the Week

Jacoby Windmon, DE LB, Sr., MSU

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State

DE/LB – Sr. – New Orleans, La. – John Ehret

  • Recorded a season-best 11 tackles, including two for losses (6 yards), in his first start at linebacker against Wisconsin
  • Caused both Wisconsin turnovers that led to Spartan touchdowns, picking off his first career pass in the first quarter at the Badger 12-yard line, leading to Michigan State’s first touchdown of the game
  • Forced a fumble on Wisconsin's second possession in overtime, his sixth forced fumble of the year
  • Earns the third Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career
  • Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Jacoby Windmon (Sept. 12, 2022)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jake Moody, Michigan

Jake Moody, Michigan

K – Gr. – Northville, Mich. – Northville

  • Converted on four field goals (23, 24, 29, 37) and three PATs for a 15-point day as the Wolverines defeated Penn State 41-17
  • Recorded his first career tackle to begin the third quarter on Penn State's Nicholas Singleton
  • Hit five touchbacks on nine kickoffs for an average return of 14 yards
  • The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the third Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career
  • Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Moody (Oct. 11, 2021)

Freshman of the Week

Devin Mockobee, Purdue

Devin Mockobee, Purdue

RB – Boonville, Ind. – Boonville

  • Set the Purdue freshman rushing record for a single game, tallying a career-high 178 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to help the Boilermakers win their fourth straight game against Nebraska
  • Caught two passes for 28 yards to total 206 all-purpose yards, the most by a Boilermaker this season
  • Helped the Boilermakers tie a school record for first downs (38) and rack up 608 yards of total offense (eighth in program history)
  • Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
  • Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: David Bell (Nov. 25, 2019)

2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Aug. 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

Oct. 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB

Oct. 10

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Kamo'I Latu, S, Jr., WIS

S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL

F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL

F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD

