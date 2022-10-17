Week 7: Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Following Week 7 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:
Co-Offensive Players of the Week
Chase Brown, Illinois
RB – Jr. – London, Ontario – St. Stephens Episcopal (Fla.)
- Rushed for 180 yards against Minnesota, adding to his national leading total of 1,059 and becoming the first running back in the country to reach 1,000 yards rushing this season
- Tallied 233 all-purpose yards against the Gophers, pushing his NCAA-leading total to 1,166 yards
- Becomes the first Illini back to open a season with eight-straight 100-yard games, moving past Howard Griffith, Rashard Mendenhall, Pierre Thomas, Juice Williams, Mikel Leshoure, and Josh Ferguson to jump from 12th to sixth on the Illinois all-time rushing list
- Earns his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Illinois Offensive Player of the Week: Chase Brown (Aug. 29, 2022)
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
QB – Sr. – Long Grove, Ill. – Stevenson
- Threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns, the 12th 300-yard game of his career and the fifth four-touchdown game of his career, to lead Purdue to its fourth straight victory
- Passed Jim Everett (7,411) and Scott Campbell (7,636) to move into sixth on Purdue's career passing yards chart
- Helped the Boilermakers tie a school record for first downs (38) and rack up 608 yards of total offense, the eighth most in program history
- The four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award and his first of the season
- Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Aidan O’Connell (Nov. 8, 2021)
Defensive Player of the Week
Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State
DE/LB – Sr. – New Orleans, La. – John Ehret
- Recorded a season-best 11 tackles, including two for losses (6 yards), in his first start at linebacker against Wisconsin
- Caused both Wisconsin turnovers that led to Spartan touchdowns, picking off his first career pass in the first quarter at the Badger 12-yard line, leading to Michigan State’s first touchdown of the game
- Forced a fumble on Wisconsin's second possession in overtime, his sixth forced fumble of the year
- Earns the third Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Jacoby Windmon (Sept. 12, 2022)
Special Teams Player of the Week
Jake Moody, Michigan
K – Gr. – Northville, Mich. – Northville
- Converted on four field goals (23, 24, 29, 37) and three PATs for a 15-point day as the Wolverines defeated Penn State 41-17
- Recorded his first career tackle to begin the third quarter on Penn State's Nicholas Singleton
- Hit five touchbacks on nine kickoffs for an average return of 14 yards
- The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the third Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career
- Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Moody (Oct. 11, 2021)
Freshman of the Week
Devin Mockobee, Purdue
RB – Boonville, Ind. – Boonville
- Set the Purdue freshman rushing record for a single game, tallying a career-high 178 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to help the Boilermakers win their fourth straight game against Nebraska
- Caught two passes for 28 yards to total 206 all-purpose yards, the most by a Boilermaker this season
- Helped the Boilermakers tie a school record for first downs (38) and rack up 608 yards of total offense (eighth in program history)
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: David Bell (Nov. 25, 2019)
2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Aug. 29
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU
D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU
S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU
Sept. 5
O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
Sept. 12
O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD
O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 19
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU
S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 26
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN
D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA
D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
Oct. 3
O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU
D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR
S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU
F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB
Oct. 10
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Kamo'I Latu, S, Jr., WIS
S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL
F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL
F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD