Skip to main content

Week 8: Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Notable 2023 NFL Draft prospects have made the list of B1G Players of the Week (via bigten.org)

Following Week 8 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Sean Clifford, Penn State

QB – Sr. – Cincinnati, Ohio – St. Xavier

  • Completed 23-of-31 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns to become the career completions leader at Penn State, passing Trace McSorley (720; 2015-18) in the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 victory against Minnesota
  • On a 4-yard pass in the first quarter, Clifford became the second Nittany Lion to record 9,000 career passing yards.
  • Collected his 10th career game with 250+ passing yards and three or more passing touchdowns
  • The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and second of the season.
  • Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Sean Clifford (Sept. 5, 2022)

Defensive Player of the Week

John Torchio, Wisconsin

John Torchio, Wisconsin

S – Sr. – Lafayette, Calif. – Campolindo

  • Picked off a pair of passes in Wisconsin's win over Purdue, including a first-quarter interception that he returned for a touchdown
  • The first Badger to record two interceptions and return one for a score in the same game since Natrell Jamerson did so against Northwestern in 2016
  • Totaled a career-high 10 tackles, a team-high in the win
  • The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career
  • Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Kamo'I Latu (Oct. 10, 2022)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

K – Gr. – Odessa, Fla. – Steinbrenner

  • Kicked four field goals early against Iowa's top-five defense to help Ohio State build a 26-10 lead on the way to a 54-10 victory
  • Converted on four field goals (46, 41, 35, 26) and six PATs for a career-high 18-point day
  • His four first-half field goals tie for the second most in a game in program history, matching eight other Buckeye placekickers
  • Garners the second Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career
  • Last Ohio State Special Teams Player of the Week: Noah Ruggles (Nov. 1, 2021)

Freshman of the Week

Roman Hemby, Maryland

Roman Hemby, Maryland

RB – Edgewood, Md. – The John Carroll School

  • Rushed for a career-high 179 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Maryland’s win over Northwestern
  • Scored the game-winning touchdown on a career-long 75-yard run with 3:33 remaining in the game to put the Terps ahead for good
  • Forced 10 missed tackles on runs, the most by an Autonomy Five running back in the country this week
  • Earns the second Freshman of the Week honor of his career
  • Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Jaishawn Barham (Oct. 10, 2022)

2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Aug. 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

Scroll to Continue

Read More

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

Oct. 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB

Oct. 10

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Kamo'I Latu, S, Jr., WIS

S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL

F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL

F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD

Oct. 17

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Sr., PUR

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR

Via bigten.org

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

usa_today_19241658.0
NFL Draft

Weekly Prospect Stock Report

By Bobby Greco
Mike Morris Michigan
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: The Top Prospect on Each of the Remaining Undefeated College Football Teams

By Eli Nachmany
South Carolina WR Josh Vann
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh Vann, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ji'Ayir Brown, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions

By The NFL Draft Bible
Iowa LB Seth Benson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Seth Benson, Linebacker, Iowa Hawkeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible
Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kaevon Merriweather, Safety, Iowa Hawkeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible
Iowa State iOL Trevor Downing
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Downing, Offensive Lineman, Iowa State Cyclones

By The NFL Draft Bible
Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Adrian Martinez, Quarterback, Kansas State Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible