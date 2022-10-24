Week 8: Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Following Week 8 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week Sean Clifford, Penn State QB – Sr. – Cincinnati, Ohio – St. Xavier Completed 23-of-31 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns to become the career completions leader at Penn State, passing Trace McSorley (720; 2015-18) in the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 victory against Minnesota

On a 4-yard pass in the first quarter, Clifford became the second Nittany Lion to record 9,000 career passing yards.

Collected his 10th career game with 250+ passing yards and three or more passing touchdowns

The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and second of the season.

Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Sean Clifford (Sept. 5, 2022) Defensive Player of the Week John Torchio, Wisconsin S – Sr. – Lafayette, Calif. – Campolindo Picked off a pair of passes in Wisconsin's win over Purdue, including a first-quarter interception that he returned for a touchdown

The first Badger to record two interceptions and return one for a score in the same game since Natrell Jamerson did so against Northwestern in 2016

Totaled a career-high 10 tackles, a team-high in the win

The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career

Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Kamo'I Latu (Oct. 10, 2022) Special Teams Player of the Week Noah Ruggles, Ohio State K – Gr. – Odessa, Fla. – Steinbrenner Kicked four field goals early against Iowa's top-five defense to help Ohio State build a 26-10 lead on the way to a 54-10 victory

Converted on four field goals (46, 41, 35, 26) and six PATs for a career-high 18-point day

His four first-half field goals tie for the second most in a game in program history, matching eight other Buckeye placekickers

Garners the second Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Ohio State Special Teams Player of the Week: Noah Ruggles (Nov. 1, 2021) Freshman of the Week Roman Hemby, Maryland RB – Edgewood, Md. – The John Carroll School Rushed for a career-high 179 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Maryland’s win over Northwestern

Scored the game-winning touchdown on a career-long 75-yard run with 3:33 remaining in the game to put the Terps ahead for good

Forced 10 missed tackles on runs, the most by an Autonomy Five running back in the country this week

Earns the second Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Jaishawn Barham (Oct. 10, 2022)

Aug. 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

Oct. 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB

Oct. 10

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Kamo'I Latu, S, Jr., WIS

S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL

F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL

F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD

Oct. 17

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Sr., PUR

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR

Via bigten.org

