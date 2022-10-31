Week 9: Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Following Week 8 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week Blake Corum, Michigan RB – Jr. – Marshall, Va. – St. Frances Rushed for 177 yards, marking his fifth straight 100-plus yard game to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards on the season for the first time in his career and help the Wolverines defeat Michigan State 29-7

Recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season on a two-yard reception for Michigan's first touchdown of the game

Added a touchdown on the ground, extending his rushing touchdown streak to eight games

The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and his second of the season

Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Blake Corum (Sept. 26, 2022) Defensive Player of the Week J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State DE – So. – Edgewood, Wash. – Eastside Catholic Recorded six tackles, three solos, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble in Ohio State’s 44-31 win against Penn State

Was in on four turnovers that directly led to 21 Ohio State points

Returned an interception 86 yards for a touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a 44-24 lead with less than three minutes to play

Earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career

Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Tommy Eichenberg (Sept. 26, 2022) Special Teams Player of the Week Jake Moody, Michigan K – Gr. – Northville, Mich. – Northville Went 5-5 on field goals (22, 25, 39, 33, 54), including a career-long 54-yarder, in Michigan’s 29-7 win against Michigan State

Also hit six touchbacks on eight kickoff attempts

With 17 points, Moody passed Remy Hamilton (280 points) to enter the top-five single-season scorers in Michigan history with 282 points

The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the fourth Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career and his second of the season

Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Moody (Oct. 17, 2022) Freshman of the Week Drew Stevens, Iowa K – North Augusta, S.C. – North Augusta Made a career-high four field goals, connecting from 29, 24, 54 and 25 yards in Iowa's 33-13 victory over Northwestern

The 54-yarder is tied for the seventh-longest in program history and is the longest by a Hawkeye since 2015 (Marshall Koehn, 57 yards)

Is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts this season, the most field goals by a true Iowa freshman kicker since Mike Meyer in 2010

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Iowa Freshman of the Week: D.J. Johnson (Sept. 16, 2019)

Aug. 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

Oct. 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB

Oct. 10

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Kamo'I Latu, S, Jr., WIS

S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL

F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL

F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD

Oct. 17

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Sr., PUR

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR

Oct. 24

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: John Torchio, S, Sr., WIS

S: Noah Ruggles, K, Gr., OSU

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

