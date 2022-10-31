Week 9: Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Following Week 8 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week
Blake Corum, Michigan
RB – Jr. – Marshall, Va. – St. Frances
- Rushed for 177 yards, marking his fifth straight 100-plus yard game to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards on the season for the first time in his career and help the Wolverines defeat Michigan State 29-7
- Recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season on a two-yard reception for Michigan's first touchdown of the game
- Added a touchdown on the ground, extending his rushing touchdown streak to eight games
- The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and his second of the season
- Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Blake Corum (Sept. 26, 2022)
Defensive Player of the Week
J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
DE – So. – Edgewood, Wash. – Eastside Catholic
- Recorded six tackles, three solos, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble in Ohio State’s 44-31 win against Penn State
- Was in on four turnovers that directly led to 21 Ohio State points
- Returned an interception 86 yards for a touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a 44-24 lead with less than three minutes to play
- Earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Tommy Eichenberg (Sept. 26, 2022)
Special Teams Player of the Week
Jake Moody, Michigan
K – Gr. – Northville, Mich. – Northville
- Went 5-5 on field goals (22, 25, 39, 33, 54), including a career-long 54-yarder, in Michigan’s 29-7 win against Michigan State
- Also hit six touchbacks on eight kickoff attempts
- With 17 points, Moody passed Remy Hamilton (280 points) to enter the top-five single-season scorers in Michigan history with 282 points
- The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the fourth Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career and his second of the season
- Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Moody (Oct. 17, 2022)
Freshman of the Week
Drew Stevens, Iowa
K – North Augusta, S.C. – North Augusta
- Made a career-high four field goals, connecting from 29, 24, 54 and 25 yards in Iowa's 33-13 victory over Northwestern
- The 54-yarder is tied for the seventh-longest in program history and is the longest by a Hawkeye since 2015 (Marshall Koehn, 57 yards)
- Is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts this season, the most field goals by a true Iowa freshman kicker since Mike Meyer in 2010
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
- Last Iowa Freshman of the Week: D.J. Johnson (Sept. 16, 2019)
2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Aug. 29
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU
D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU
S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU
Sept. 5
O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
Sept. 12
O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD
O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 19
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU
S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 26
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN
D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA
D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
Oct. 3
O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU
D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR
S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU
F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB
Oct. 10
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Kamo'I Latu, S, Jr., WIS
S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL
F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL
F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD
Oct. 17
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Aidan O'Connell, QB, Sr., PUR
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR
Oct. 24
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: John Torchio, S, Sr., WIS
S: Noah Ruggles, K, Gr., OSU
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD