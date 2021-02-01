What prospects stood out at the Senior Bowl on special teams?

We read all week about the offensive and defensive standouts in Mobile but what about the guys who will contribute on fourth down at the next level? I’ve highlighted a few players that stood out to me throughout the week and even a couple who disappointed.

STANDOUTS

DEMETRIC FELTON | RB/WR | UCLA

Felton made some noise throughout the week lining up at receiver and showing off his route running but he also showed his value as a return threat. With his elite ability in the open space there was no question that the National team coaching staff would want to see what he could do returning punts. Their expectations were without a doubt exceeded because Felton’s talent with the ball in his hands stood out all week. He proved that not only can he contribute out of the slot or the backfield but also back deep on fourth downs.

BEN MASON | FB | Michigan

Mason proved to be a very versatile asset last week in Mobile. He’s a nasty lead blocker, he’s reliable catching the football in the flat and he’s also effective on core special teams units. A big part of a fullback’s role in the NFL these days is to contribute on special teams and Mason can definitely be depended on to do just that. He can provide value as a personal protector on the punt unit and as an upback on kick returns with his prowess as a stout blocker.

GRANT STUARD | LB | Houston

The incredibly undersized Grant Stuard, measuring in at just over 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, made a name for himself attacking the football all week long. Despite his physical shortcomings he brought energy and an attitude with him on every single rep he got. Two important traits for any special teams standout are effort and energy and Stuard definitely possesses them. It will without a doubt be an uphill battle for him to overcome the obvious limitations but a key special teams role is not out of the question for the Houston product.

MAX DUFFY | P | Kentucky

Duffy showed two very important things for a punter throughout the week: depth and hang time. He consistently sent returners backwards and they seemed to have a harder time cleanly catching his kicks as opposed to the other punters at practice. The ability to alter your drop point and change the trajectory of your punts is key to causing muffed punts and creating turnovers. Duffy proved that he has the skill to do that which will be extremely valuable to any team in search of a punter.

RILEY PATTERSON | K | Memphis

Patterson was voted as the National squad’s specialist of the week and it was easy to tell why. He stood out over Miami’s Jose Borregales as the best kicker in Mobile, consistently showing off his strong and accurate leg. I thought Borregales had a solid week as well but that just goes to show you how good Patterson was. Consistency is the biggest factor for any kicker and the Memphis product has what it takes to deal with the immense pressure of kicking in today’s NFL.

DISAPPOINTMENTS

TUF BORLAND | LB | Ohio State

Borland was expected coming into the week to lead various special teams units for the National team. Instead I was incredibly disappointed by his performance as he looked consistently off-balance while blocking and struggled to shed blocks working downfield. It is no secret to anyone closely watching that Borland had a very tough week and it’s concerning that he couldn’t even find a role contributing on special teams. It’s hard to imagine that his draft stock wasn’t hurt by his underwhelming performance in Mobile.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON | RB | Oklahoma

A key aspect for NFL running backs dressing on game day is their ability to contribute on special teams. It’s the reason why we saw Mark Ingram inactive and ultimately released by the Baltimore Ravens this postseason. Stevenson struggled all week to make an impact on special team units and looked rather uninterested in doing so. Time after time he disregarded the coaching of Miami Dolphins’ Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman and continued to demonstrate the wrong technique. For teams that require their backs to play special teams, it’s at least a little concerning to see Stevenson struggle in this area.