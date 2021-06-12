Where Will Zach Ertz Play in 2021?

While Zach Ertz is one of the better players in Eagles franchise history, he has been one of the hot trade commodities in the last few weeks. Philadelphia does not have a lot of cap space and is unlikely to compete in 2021, making it logical to part ways with the 30-year-old tight end. Trading or releasing Ertz would mean the Eagles save $8.5 million in cap space. General manager Howie Roseman would rather receive draft compensation than releasing the three-time pro bowler. Likely suitors need to have enough cap space or create enough to take on Ertz’s salary and should be in win-now mode as they are acquiring a veteran player.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills head to the season as one of the favorites to win the AFC after Josh Allen’s outstanding 2020. They recently opened up cap space by restructuring the contract of star wideout Stefon Diggs. If healthy, Ertz would likely be an upgrade over Dawson Knox, who has caught only 52 passes for 676 yards in his first two seasons with the Bills. As shown by the acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders, general manager Brandon Beane is not afraid to bring in veteran players and as a reliable target over the middle, Ertz could help Allen take another step forward

Indianapolis Colts

For most of his career, Ertz played with Carson Wentz who is now the Colts quarterback. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator when the Eagles won the Super Bowl and will surely know how to best utilize the tight end. The Colts have almost $15 million in cap space, so they could fit Ertz’s salary. The question is if general manager Chris Ballard wants to send more of his beloved draft picks to Philadelphia.

Los Angeles Chargers

Signing Jared Cook and drafting Tre’ McKitty should not prevent the Chargers from looking to find a replacement for Hunter Henry. With quarterback Justin Herbert playing the way he did as a rookie and several areas of need addressed this offseason, Ertz would be another weapon for the young quarterback. They have to maximize the opportunity and make use of their $20 million in cap space as long as Herbert is still on a cheap rookie deal.

Arizona Cardinals

Another team with a promising quarterback on a rookie deal, the Cardinals currently have Maxx Williams as their top tight end. While their scheme does not utilize the traditional in-line tight end as much as others, Ertz has found a lot of success from the slot in the past.