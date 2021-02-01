Who saw their Fantasy Football stock rise after the Senior Bowl?

The Reese’s Senior Bowl week is one of the best launching points for NFL draft prospects. The top prospects in the nation that have completed their undergraduate degree are invited to Mobile, Alabama for a week of practices that allow them to shine in front of scouts from every NFL front office. The event has skyrocketed the fantasy football value of players like Josh Allen, Antonio Gibson and Deebo Samuel.

In a year dominated by COVID-19, this year’s event was more critical than ever. A lot of players improved their draft stock this week but none more than the players listed below.

Nico Collins, Wide Receiver, Michigan

The big bodied and athletic wideout from Michigan has been training for this event ever since he decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season. Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, the pass-catcher stood out amongst his peers during the practice period of Senior Bowl week. His athleticism was on full display during individual drills, dominating defensive backs. Collins should expect to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Demetric Felton, Running Back/Wide Receiver

The dynamic dual-threat running back out of UCLA showed out all week long. Felton played both wide receiver and running back for the Bruins and the NFL wanted to see him do both in Mobile. He popped all week, in particular, in route running drills; he showed to be a skillful runner with nasty footwork and the rare ability to start and stop on a dime. Whether he gets drafted to be a running back or a wide receiver, he will be a great add to fantasy football rosters.

D’Wayne Eskridge, Wide Receiver

Nobody saw their NFL Draft stock rise more from Senior Bowl week than Eskridge. The explosive wide out from the MAC needed a big week against top competition to prove to NFL scouts that he belongs with the big boys. Eskridge flashed his great release and wheels against helpless defensive backs during one-on-one drills during the first two days of Senior Bowl practice. Eskridge looks locked in as a Day 2 NFL Draft selection now.

Michael Carter, Running Back

It seems like Carter is constantly forgotten about in fantasy football conversations in lieu of his backfield mate and fellow 2021 NFL Draft prospect Javonte Williams. Carter likely won’t be a bell-cow back in the NFL but he proved during Senior Bowl week that he has consistent hands and can contribute as a pass protector in the NFL. That will allow the 5-foot-8, 195-pound rusher to find an initial role as a satellite back with enough upside to stash in any fantasy football league.

Mac Jones, Quarterback

Fresh off his National Championship performance, Jones looked to be in a class of his own, compared to the other senior pass throwers participating in the Senior Bowl. With time and without pressure, Jones was able to show off his ability to place balls with precision and work through reads. His performance was consistent throughout the week and it will help him make a push to be drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Proceed with caution when it comes to Jones’ fantasy football value but there is no denying he helped himself with a good week in Mobile.