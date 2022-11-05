Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Who's Declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft? Who's Returning to School?

Stay up to date on the latest news around the NFL Draft. Who is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, and who is returning to school?

With the deadline for prospects to decide on their future for the 2023 season, stay updated on the 2023 NFL Draft news surrounding prospects declaring for the draft and others that plan to return to school for another season.

This list will be updated as news trickles in. Click the player's name to view their updated scouting report.

Friday November 4th, 2022

Monday November 1st, 2022

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (34)

Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Prospect Returning to School

By Robert Gregson
Ole Miss OT Mason Brooks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mason Brooks, Offensive Lineman, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft Bible
UCF OT Tylan Grable
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tylan Grable, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights

By The NFL Draft Bible
Michigan State CB Ameer Speed.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ameer Speed, Cornerback, Michigan State Spartans

By The NFL Draft Bible
october rookies of the month 2022.jfif
NFL

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen Named Rookies of the Month

By The NFL Draft Bible
South Carolina EDGE Jordan Strachan
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Strachan, EDGE, South Carolina Gamecocks

By The NFL Draft Bible
UCF RB Isaiah Bowser
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Bowser, Running Back, UCF Knights

By The NFL Draft Bible
Ohio State EDGE Tyler Friday
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Friday, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible