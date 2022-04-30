Why Drafting A Punter Was Smart For The Bills

The Buffalo Bills used one of their draft picks on a punter this weekend. Though this is something that usually gets some groans from fans, let's get real and talk about how smart this pick actually is.

The Buffalo Bills spent their first of three sixth-round picks on punter Matt Araiza out of San Diego State. Araiza, nicknamed the Punt God, set the NCAA single-season record for yards per punt and led the nation with 40 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. This might sound like a surprise pick, but the Bills had major punting issues last season. After letting go of punter Corey Bojorquez before the 2021 season, Buffalo signed Matt Haak. Unfortunately, Haak just didn’t work out after an extremely inconsistent year. Comparing the two punters, you will see why this pick makes a ton of sense.

Matt Haak

Yards per punt 42.9, with just 37.6 net yards

18 Punts were downed inside the 20-yard line

Matt Araiza

Yards per punt 51.2 and 44.2 net yards

40 Punts were downed inside the 20-yard line

By the numbers, you can see that Buffalo is getting much better at the position. Especially when you watch the final few regular-season games for the Bills, Haak was a real issue, and the team could not depend on punting the ball. Now by Drafting Araiza, Buffalo is gaining nine more yards per punt and 22 extra balls downed inside the 20-yard line. These are huge differences and shouldn’t be understated. Plus, Araiza was also an excellent kicker in college, so now Tyler Bass has a built-in backup, and that is something not many teams can even think about. With all of this being said, it’s pretty clear how good of a pick this actually is.