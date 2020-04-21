When evaluating college prospects for the rigors of professional sports there is only so much game tape to watch before it becomes clear whether the player has the physical attributes needed to compete.

Often it takes significantly more time to evaluate the desire, competitiveness and integrity of the man behind the facemask.

This article identifies players with significant flaws which NFL teams were forced to vet throughout the draft process. Some of them are based on mistakes on the field or in the locker room, with others off the field. Sadly, the issues will remain for some of the players on this list, which could keep them from reaching their full playing (and earning) potential.

Others will follow the lead of former flawed prospects like the Kansas City Chiefs’ duo of Tyreek Hill and Frank Clark to become NFL stars and perhaps even Super Bowl champions.

