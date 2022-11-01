Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Zach Williams, EDGE, Arkansas Razorbacks

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Arkansas EDGE Zach Williams
Arkansas EDGE Zach Williams
arkansas razorbacks

Zach Williams
Arkansas Razorbacks

#56
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6040
Wt: 261
DOB: 1/5/2001
Hometown: Little Rock, AR
High School: T. Robinson HS
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

An adequate athlete with some potential to cause pocket disruption.

Evaluation:

Subtle mass and athletic frame. Plays from a three and four-point stance, primarily aligned as a 4-technique. Fairly quick off the ball, leveraging his get-off into an upfield rush. Threatens the pocket width by getting tackles to overset and then using a dip and long arm technique to squeeze down and penetrate the pocket. In both the run and pass, he gives up his chest far too often, displaying a lack of hand usage. Fairly Flimsy in run support, offering little in terms of hard edges or backfield tackle for losses. If he can't win on games or inside counters, tends to lose the rep with a lack of bull rush and or speed to power move in his arsenal. Williams can generate some pressure when getting tackles to turn and overset. His ability to push upfield post snap gets linemen to turn their shoulders, leaving him a runway to the quarterback. Elsewhere, he lacks the ability to play the urn or generate a rush when he's handled by bigger linemen.

Grade:

UDFA

