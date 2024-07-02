NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller Has Puzzling Analysis on LSU LB Harold Perkins
The 2025 NFL Draft is still months away but we are learning more and more about the prospects that will likely go high in April's annual selection meeting.
Summer scouting is about understanding what a player is and getting a baseline to see who they are. It helps project forward and also see growth during their final collegiate season. That fact makes Matt Miller of ESPN's mock draft so puzzling.
LSU star defender Harold Perkins feels like a first round lock at this point in July. However, things can change with another season. What is baffling about Perkins going 12th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that he's being drafted as an edge rusher.
Perkins was misused at linebacker last season, but he will move back to edge rusher in new defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme this year. And we could see him use his great speed to eclipse his 13 career sacks this season alone. That might entice the Buccaneers, who are looking for a defensive end to break out and emerge as a true threat to opposing offenses. Veteran Shaquil Barrett is gone in free agency, and Tampa Bay's 27.3% pressure rate ranked 24th in the league last season, so adding to this group could be a frontline need come next offseason.- ESPN's Matt Miller
Why is it baffling? Perkins is 6' tall and 215 lbs, which is the same size as former LSU safety Jamal Adams. That is just too small to be an every down edge rusher and even a pass rush specialist at edge. It also directly contradicts what Brian Kelly said about Perkins back in February where he said the junior defender will play weakside linebacker.
“He needs to be in the action,” Kelly said in an interview Monday. “He needs to be the (weakside) linebacker. He needs to be in the box. He needs to be active in there. That's where he's going to start, and we've got to get him ready at that position.”- LSU HC Brian Kelly
There have been no signals that Perkins will play edge and the team has straight up said that he will play linebacker. A baffling pick for the Buccaneers who already have enough concerns about size on the defensive line.