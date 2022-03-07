2022 NFL Combine: Day Four Winners

The fourth and final day of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine showcased the talent in the defensive backfield.

Both the corner and safety positions share valuable players with depth throughout the cornerbacks and day one starters or blue-chip prospects like Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton at safety.

Here is a look at the winners of day four of the Combine...



Coming into the Combine, the first cornerback to be selected was still a topic of conversation, but after Gardner’s workout, he may have ended it. He measured in at just under 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds while running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash. The dominant man-to-man corner showed why he is so coveted with buttery hips and soft hands during fieldwork. Gardner wanted to cement himself by running fast and he has done just that, positioning him atop the pack heading towards draft night.



The Former Florida Gator confirmed the traits present on tape by recording a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and showing sharp footwork and good ball skills on the field. Elam is a physical corner that mirrors well in man coverage with great hands and makeup speed. Following today's performance, Elam may find himself trending towards first-round status.



Following a stellar week in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl, Woolen carried his hype into the Combine where he lit the track on fire with a blazing 4.26-second 40-yard dash. It was a consensus belief that Woolen was fast, but sub 4.3 speed at 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds is a rare combination. Pair that with his long arms and soft hands, and you can see why the conference USA champion is in such high regard.



History was on display today as Barnes set the second-fastest 40-yard dash time ever with an official 4.23-second run. His speed is not his only strong suit as he showed quick feet, and good jumping ability with the ball in the air. Just one of the explosive Baylor Bears at the Combine this week, Barnes certainly made an impact in Indianapolis.



One of the multiple HBCU products at the Combine, Bell put on a show at the NFLPA Bowl in California, where his years of high caliber play gained some recognition. That hype carried over to the Combine where Bell recorded a 4.41 40-yard dash and a 10.3-foot broad jump. He finished with flawless fieldwork including no drops and good lower body fluidity.

The Baylor Bears put on a show at the 2022 Combine and their rangy safety JT Woods was an integral part of the festivities. Woods recorded a 4.36 40-yard dash that left many shaking their heads. His work in the drills helped back up his tape with loose hips on zone or speed turns and quick feet out of his pedal. Woods further added to the notion that reliable secondary depth will be available in the later rounds of this draft.



While many expected Hamilton to run a better 40 time, his drill work and other athletic testing were second to none including a 38-inch vertical and 10.11-foot broad jump. On the field, Hamilton performed the drills effortlessly where his length and overall fluidity were able to shine. Many expect him to clean up his 40-yard dash at his pro day and cement his top 10 status.



A combine that featured a Georgia Bulldog on all four days, Cine wrapped up the workouts for the reigning national champions in a fitting way, recording a surprising 4.37 40-yard dash. Cine was known more as an enforcer on the backend of that dominant Georgia defense with a powerful tackling presence from depth. Well, Cine aimed to dispel that ideology and he did just that between his range in coverage drills and athletic testing. Cine should be seeing his name called sooner rather than later come April’s draft.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes