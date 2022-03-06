2022 NFL Combine: Day Three Winners

Saturday of the 2022 Combine was a long-anticipated day thanks to the group of athletes on tap. The strength of this draft class is in the front seven, so with defensive linemen and linebackers performing, evaluators were sure to be in for a show. Well, the athletes did not disappoint including one that may have had one of the best Combine performances ever. To see who that was and other top performers, read below.

There are few words to describe the performance put on by Davis during his Combine workout. At an official weight of 341 pounds, he clocked a jaw-dropping 4.78 40-yard dash and 1.68 10-yard split. To add to it, he broke a Combine record for the broad jump at 10.3. During agility drills like the wave drill, Davis was no slouch, showing impressive change of direction and incredible foot speed for his size. Without a doubt, Davis certified himself as one of the top prospects in this draft class.

If not for the otherworldly showing by Jordan Davis, Jones would have stolen the show thanks to the freakish display of athleticism during his workout. A sub-five-second 40-yard dash at 4.92 seconds while being 324 pounds is impressive. Laterally, Jones shined with impressive ankle mobility that flashed in the circle drill as well. This showing certainly helped an already rising draft stock.

Many thought Wyatt would impress on the field in Indianapolis and that was without question during Saturday’s drills. He recorded a 4.77 40-yard dash to go along with a 1.66 10-yard split. His loose hips and power showed up against the bags and wowed many of the spectators. Expect Wyatt to be one of many Bulldogs to go early in April’s draft.

When a wide receiver or corner runs a sub 4.4 40-yard dash, that is worth talking about. When a defensive lineman runs the lowest 40-yard dash in almost two decades at 4.37 seconds that is a takeaway to be remembered. Barno’s speed carried over to the drills where his athleticism was unmatched including strong spatial ability and soft hands. A name to watch as we approach the draft.

Yet another Bulldog that impressed, at 272 pounds, Walker ran an amazing 4.51 40-yard dash with precision and twitch in every field drill. Many think he cemented his status with his Combine workout as he heads towards his pro day.

The Golden Gopher of Minnesota may have punched a golden ticket into round one of the draft after an array of athletic traits were on display including an eye-popping 38-inch vertical and 4.53 40-yard dash. Where Mafe really shined was the positional drills, showing his next-level agility and impressive hips during coverage drills. Mafe is certainly a riser heading into his Pro Day.

The former quarterback turned linebacker showed his rare movement skills during Saturday's drills, starting off the 40-yard dash with a tone-setting 4.41 40-yard dash. After that, Anderson showed extremely loose hips in coverage drills to pair with soft hands and impressive foot fire. The former FCS player of the year built off of a strong showing in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and helped himself gain ground on this linebacker group.

You would think someone who jumps 42-inches in the vertical and runs a 4.47 40-yard dash would have been a three-year starter at the college level. Unfortunately for Tindall, he played at a program so stacked with talent he never started a game. That won't hurt too much after today’s showing and will allow him to better his draft positioning before April.

Johnson decided to work with the linebackers during Saturday’s drills, and looked just fine with the standup guys, moving incredibly well laterally, and showing good feet and hips, while never dropping a pass. Add a sub-4.6-second 40-yard dash at over 250 pounds, and you can see why Johnson is being touted as a top 15 pick.

