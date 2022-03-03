Measurements for the 2022 NFL Draft prospects at the Scouting Combine. Note: This will be updated as information arrives.

The NFL Draft Bible is on location in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Below are all the measurements and will be updated as they come in. Check back frequently to get the most updated information and click the player's name to read their scouting report.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Testing Results

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Measurements

QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame

Height: 6030e

Weight: 218

Hand: 948

Arm: 3118

Wing:

QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

Height: 6015

Weight: 212

Hand: 958

Arm: 3068

Wing:

QB Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

Height: 6010e

Weight: 208

Hand: 928

Arm: 3058

Wing:

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

Height: 6010e

Weight: 218

Hand: 918

Arm: 3068

Wing:

QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

Height: 6070e

Weight: 249

Hand: 978

Arm: 3368

Wing:

QB D'Eriq King, Miami

Height: 5090e

Weight: 196

Hand: 928

Arm: 2878

Wing:

QB EJ Perry, Brown

Height: 6020e

Weight: 211

Hand: 900

Arm: 3200

Wing:

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Height: 6032

Weight: 217

Hand: 848

Arm: 3078

Wing:

QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Height: 6010e

Weight: 212

Hand: 928

Arm: 2900

Wing:

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Height: 6030e

Weight: 211

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3268

Wing:

QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Height: 6030e

Weight: 226

Hand: 918

Arm: 3200

Wing:

QB Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Height: 6020e

Weight: 217

Hand: 938

Arm: 3168

Wing:

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Height: 6004e

Weight: 219

Hand: 948

Arm: 3168

Wing:

QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Height: 6004e

Weight: 215

Hand: 968

Arm: 3138

Wing:

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Height: 5080e

Weight: 170

Hand: 928

Arm: 3000

Wing:

WR David Bell, Purdue

Height: 6010e

Weight: 212

Hand: 928

Arm: 3178

Wing:

WR Slade Bolden, Alabama

Height: 5110e

Weight: 193

Hand: 968

Arm: 2938

Wing:

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Height: 6020

Weight: 225

Hand: 978

Arm: 3348

Wing: 7918

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Height: 5105

Weight: 178

Hand: 948

Arm: 3068

Wing: 7400

WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Height: 6020

Weight: 201

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3228

Wing:

WR Drake London, USC

Height: 6037

Weight: 219

Hand: 938

Arm: 3300

Wing: 7768

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

Height: 5110e

Weight: 187

Hand: 928

Arm: 3058

Wing:

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Height: 5100e

Weight: 195

Hand: 1028

Arm: 3100

Wing:

WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

Height: 5110

Weight: 186

Hand: 918

Arm: 3028

Wing:

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Height: 6003

Weight: 187

Hand: 948

Arm: 3118

Wing: 7318

WR George Pickens, Georgia

Height: 6030e

Weight: 195

Hand: 878

Arm:

Wing:

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Height: 6030e

Weight: 211

Hand: 900

Arm: 3300

Wing:

WR Makai Polk, Mississippi State

Height: 6030e

Weight: 195

Hand: 948

Arm: 3228

Wing:

WR Charleston Rambo, Miami

Height: 6010e

Weight: 177

Hand: 968

Arm: 3200

Wing:

WR Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

Height: 5110e

Weight: 192

Hand: 948

Arm:

Wing:

WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Height: 5080e

Weight: 178

Hand: 900

Arm: 2758

Wing:

WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Height: 6040e

Weight: 205

Hand: 958

Arm: 3218

Wing:

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Height: 6000e

Weight: 196

Hand: 948

Arm: 2900

Wing:

WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Height: 6020e

Weight: 181

Hand: 828

Arm: 3318

Wing:

WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Height: 6010e

Weight: 194

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3228

Wing:

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Height: 6014

Weight: 179

Hand: 928

Arm: 3218

Wing: 7578

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Height: 5116

Weight: 183

Hand: 978

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7648

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Height: 6044

Weight: 245

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3178

Wing:

