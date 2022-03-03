2022 NFL Scouting Combine Measurements
The NFL Draft Bible is on location in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Below are all the measurements and will be updated as they come in. Check back frequently to get the most updated information and click the player's name to read their scouting report.
2022 NFL Scouting Combine Testing Results
2022 NFL Scouting Combine Measurements
QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame
Height: 6030e
Weight: 218
Hand: 948
Arm: 3118
Wing:
Height: 6015
Weight: 212
Hand: 958
Arm: 3068
Wing:
QB Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
Height: 6010e
Weight: 208
Hand: 928
Arm: 3058
Wing:
Height: 6010e
Weight: 218
Hand: 918
Arm: 3068
Wing:
QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
Height: 6070e
Weight: 249
Hand: 978
Arm: 3368
Wing:
QB D'Eriq King, Miami
Height: 5090e
Weight: 196
Hand: 928
Arm: 2878
Wing:
QB EJ Perry, Brown
Height: 6020e
Weight: 211
Hand: 900
Arm: 3200
Wing:
Height: 6032
Weight: 217
Hand: 848
Arm: 3078
Wing:
Height: 6010e
Weight: 212
Hand: 928
Arm: 2900
Wing:
Height: 6030e
Weight: 211
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3268
Wing:
Height: 6030e
Weight: 226
Hand: 918
Arm: 3200
Wing:
QB Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
Height: 6020e
Weight: 217
Hand: 938
Arm: 3168
Wing:
Height: 6004e
Weight: 219
Hand: 948
Arm: 3168
Wing:
QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
Height: 6004e
Weight: 215
Hand: 968
Arm: 3138
Wing:
Height: 5080e
Weight: 170
Hand: 928
Arm: 3000
Wing:
Height: 6010e
Weight: 212
Hand: 928
Arm: 3178
Wing:
WR Slade Bolden, Alabama
Height: 5110e
Weight: 193
Hand: 968
Arm: 2938
Wing:
Height: 6020
Weight: 225
Hand: 978
Arm: 3348
Wing: 7918
Height: 5105
Weight: 178
Hand: 948
Arm: 3068
Wing: 7400
Height: 6020
Weight: 201
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3228
Wing:
Height: 6037
Weight: 219
Hand: 938
Arm: 3300
Wing: 7768
Height: 5110e
Weight: 187
Hand: 928
Arm: 3058
Wing:
WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Height: 5100e
Weight: 195
Hand: 1028
Arm: 3100
Wing:
WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State
Height: 5110
Weight: 186
Hand: 918
Arm: 3028
Wing:
Height: 6003
Weight: 187
Hand: 948
Arm: 3118
Wing: 7318
Height: 6030e
Weight: 195
Hand: 878
Arm:
Wing:
Height: 6030e
Weight: 211
Hand: 900
Arm: 3300
Wing:
WR Makai Polk, Mississippi State
Height: 6030e
Weight: 195
Hand: 948
Arm: 3228
Wing:
Height: 6010e
Weight: 177
Hand: 968
Arm: 3200
Wing:
Height: 5110e
Weight: 192
Hand: 948
Arm:
Wing:
WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky
Height: 5080e
Weight: 178
Hand: 900
Arm: 2758
Wing:
Height: 6040e
Weight: 205
Hand: 958
Arm: 3218
Wing:
Height: 6000e
Weight: 196
Hand: 948
Arm: 2900
Wing:
Height: 6020e
Weight: 181
Hand: 828
Arm: 3318
Wing:
WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
Height: 6010e
Weight: 194
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3228
Wing:
Height: 6014
Weight: 179
Hand: 928
Arm: 3218
Wing: 7578
Height: 5116
Weight: 183
Hand: 978
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7648
TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Height: 6044
Weight: 245
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3178
Wing: