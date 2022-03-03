Combine Confidential: Does Size Matter?

With the concern of Kenny Pickett's hand size being a hot topic, we dive into if it matters or not. Click here to read the story and if there is legitimate concern.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett officially measured in with an eight and a half hand measurement.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine surrounded the hand size of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. So it was no surprise that Pickett was peppered with questions about the topic during his podium interview with assembled media.

“I think the media runs with it more than I'd say NFL teams do,” Picket said. “There wasn't much talk about that in all the formal interviews and informal interviews I've had so far this week. It is what it is.”

What exactly is it? A stigma being casted on his hand size, which reportedly will come in well below the nine-inch benchmark that NFL teams look for. Size does matter! In fact, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has the smallest hand size of any starting quarterback in the NFL, at exactly nine inches.

Much was made about Pickett not having his hands measured during the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January. He addressed that logic in Indy and mentioned that he is indeed working on hand exercises in hopes of measuring in with a bigger hand size.

“The reason why I didn't measure at the Senior Bowl was to have those extra couple weeks,” he elaborated. “Just a common sense thing, having more time to work the exercises. Whatever it measures, it measures. I'm sure that won't be the last of it. But it'll be the last measurement I take of it.”

In terms of what those exercises exactly entail is still anybody’s guess, as Pickett was coy on the specifics. “I don't know what they're called. I'm not the doctor that does it. It's just kind of working the stretch. I can't really explain it.”

Once the topic of hand size was out of the way, the discussion turned to his on-field talents. Entering the combine, Pickett is viewed as the potential number one quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, skepticism remains in some scouting circles and Pickett is out to prove his skeptics wrong.

“Coming from a pro system I feel like I'll be able to adapt well into whatever system,” he stated. “Hopefully it's a West Coast system. That's what I came from with Coach [Mark] Whipple. Being able to come in, learn an offense quickly and adjust that way, that's number one.”

All eyes will be on Pickett come Thursday night, as quarterbacks will participate in throwing drills. Does the ‘Jersey Shore’ native believe he will ultimately be the first quarterback chosen?

“I do,” he said confidently. “And I think knowing how to win is key. That's the number one thing at this position. And all my hard work over the years culminated in that last season. It wasn't an overnight thing. I didn't wake up and all that fell into my lap. It was years and years of hard work with my teammates and coaches.”

