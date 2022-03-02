Combine Confidential: Sam Howell A Hot Commodity Amongst QB-Needy Teams

With so many franchises in search of a new starting quarterback, UNC quarterback Sam Howell has been popular amongst NFL teams during interview requests.

At one point in his career, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was viewed as a potential first-round pick. While a somewhat disappointing 2021 season has damped expectations, Howell is in Indianapolis at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with the intent to prove that he is the top signal-caller in this year’s draft class.

With so many franchises in search of a new starting quarterback, the Tar Heels three-year starter has been popular amongst NFL teams during interview requests. Howell was very open at the podium on Wednesday and shared some of his interactions with the assembled media gathered at the Indiana Convention Center.

Here are a few highlights of some of the teams he has met with, in addition to a few of the quarterbacks that he likes to study.

On meeting with the Carolina Panthers and the possibility of playing close to home.

“I thought the meetings went well. I like those guys a lot. I think Coach Rhule does a really good job. I don’t get too caught up in this team or that team. It would be cool to stay back home in my hometown but to be honest with you, I really don’t have a preference of where I go. I’m open to finding a new home.”

On meeting with the Denver Broncos and first impression of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“I wouldn’t say it was much unique. It was kind of cool just to meet with those guys, just because that was my first time meeting Coach Hackett. It was kind of cool just to get to know him a little bit.”

On working with the Detroit Lions at the Senior Bowl and getting to know their staff.

“I thought those guys were awesome, starting with Coach [Mark] Brunell, working with me and the quarterbacks. I thought he was an awesome guy, an awesome coach. He’s doing a really good job. Coach Ben Johnson, I was happy to see him get the coordinator job. I think he definitely deserves it. He did a really good job for us that week. It was just a lot of fun to be around those guys. You can tell all those guys really love the game, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they start winning soon.”

On meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly succeeding Ben Roethlisberger.

“Yeah, I did meet with them [Steelers] and I think the world of the organization. I think it’s a great-run organization. A lot of respect for Coach [Mike] Tomlin and how he kind of carries his life, how he kind of goes about things, so, yeah, I like those guys a lot. Definitely, Ben’s a Hall of Famer, one of the greatest to ever do it, so, great organization and Ben was a great player.”

On which NFL quarterback he models his game after.

“I wouldn’t say there’s one that I truly try to model. There are a lot of guys that I try to take bits and pieces from. I think the main guy is probably Drew Brees. A shorter guy and he’s really good at processing information. He always has a really good understanding of what he’s doing with the ball before the ball is even snapped. Even though he’s a shorter guy, he can make every single throw on the field. He’s always on time. So, definitely, Drew Brees.”

On some of the additional pro quarterbacks that he enjoys studying.

“I like the way that Aaron Rodgers plays the game. You can just tell that he’s super confident. He’s not scared to make any throw on the field and that’s kind of my mentality. I kind of go out there with a fearless mentality and a confident mentality that I can make every single throw on the field and you can tell how much pride that he takes in every single throw and he rarely misses. So, that’s kind of something I take from him. I think Joe Burrow, just the presence he brings. You can tell that he doesn’t really say a whole lot but when he’s on the field, he has a presence and guys rally around him and I try to model that in my game.

