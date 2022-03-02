Combine Confidential: USC Wideout Drake London Plans To Run At Pro Day

Drake London is in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine but will wait until his Pro Day to run the 40-yard-dash. Click here to view the story.

USC wideout Drake London is projected by many to be the first player chosen at his position in the 2022 NFL Draft and is viewed as a potential top ten overall pick. He is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine but only for interviews, as he rehabs an ankle injury that caused him to miss the final four games of the season. Here are some of the highlights from his media Q&A on Wednesday.

The Trojans' playmaker addressed his latest injury status with assembled media during his combine podium interview and updated us with his goals leading up to the draft.

“It’s [ankle] doing great. I just started running about a week ago. So I'll probably say, give me like 15 more percent and I'll be 100. Yes, run at pro day. That's my goal.”

One of the bigger, more physical wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft, London is known for his vertical game and ability to play above the rim. In fact, he credits his basketball background for much of his success on the gridiron.

“Basketball has helped me in every way possible and I was blessed that I was able to play most sports as long as I possibly can. And it's definitely helped me transition into football. Like I said before it's like grabbing a rebound. I use my crossover, press, things like that. And body control. It's definitely helped me in the long run.”

London fielded several questions on players he would compare himself to and other wide receivers that he enjoys studying. His response included some excellent answers.

“I try to learn something from everybody. I'm trying to be a Swiss army knife. Somebody who has all the tools in the bag. So I've definitely sat down and watched film of Calvin Ridley (Atlanta Falcons), Amari Cooper (Dallas Cowboys), people like that. Megatron, Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions). Definitely one of the greatest. As I grew into myself, Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) for sure. Definitely someone I can take from his game and implement it into mine. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers), some of the best feet in the game right now. Definitely, somebody who I watch. And at the end of the day somebody like Calvin Johnson.”

His former USC teammate Amon Ra St. Brown had a sensational rookie season for the Detroit Lions. London was asked about his relationship and influence during his transition from college to the pros.

“Definitely a big brother right there. I was blessed enough to get in a room with him when I was younger and be there with him for two years. So he's definitely been in my ear, helping me through this process. I watched a lot of his games. For him to come up on the scene at the end was definitely something that he had to prove himself and I'm happy he did. It's an amazing confidence boost. At the end of the day. If you look down the line of all the SC receivers, I mean, you can say that they produce pretty well. So that's why I think that's why I picked that school, to get where I am right now.”

Lastly, the All-American wide receiver was asked what he would like NFL teams to know about him, as he was eager to meet with as many representatives as possible.

“Just the person who I am. Back at SC they spoke great about me. Just to solidify who I am as a person. I mean obviously I'm not doing physical tests here. So just solidify who I am as a person”

