NFL Combine: Day 2 Winners

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off day two, with offensive linemen and running backs doing their testing. Who were some of the winners from the second day?

Many thought it would be hard to beat day one of the NFL Combine, but our second set of athletes did not disappoint. The trend of fast runners continued with double-digit offensive linemen running a sub-five-second 40-yard dash and running backs living up to the hype. Players across the board showed off in individual drills and impressed personnel staff and media. Here is a look at the top performers of day two's scouting combine.

One of the "big three" offensive tackles that are in the conversation for the first overall pick, Cross certainly helped his case on Friday with his impressive athletic testing and drill work. Cross clocked a 4.95 40-yard dash and showed impressive change of direction during lateral movements. Coming from a pass-heavy offense thanks to the Air-raid scheme at Missippi State, Cross is a plug-and-play tackle in the NFL.

Ekwonu is known for his athleticism on tape with impressive flexibility and bend as a pass setter. Many (including himself) figured he would test well, and he did just that with a 4.93-second 40-yard yard dash. His hands showed true pop during bag drills, and he looked smooth in pull-based techniques.

A unique prospect, Johnson has developed a quick and forceful pass set thanks to his ankle mobility and generation of strength from his hips to his upper body. During his Combine Workout, these traits showed when he logged a 1.80 10-yard split and flashed in drills. Zack Patraw of NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated was impressed with Johnson describing his traits as, "Smooth, quick mover in the wave drill. He quickly gets his feet out of the turf—effortless change of direction in long-pull.

Cameron Jurgens, Offensive Linemen, Nebraska

Jurgens had one of the best performances from group one of the offensive line during his workout in Indy. He looked stout and well built to pair with an impressive 4.92 40-yard dash. Where Jurgens really shined was in position drills, particularly when he was able to show his vertical speed that coordinators will covet in the run game.

Kellen Diesch, Offensive Linemen, Arizona State

Anyone who can run a sub 4.9 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 301 pounds is certainly in rare territory, and Diesch has accomplished that. His long, athletic build and superior height already had teams interested in him as a prospect. To follow that up with such a good time and strong showing in drills, Diesch certainly helped himself in Indy this weekend.

Tulsa has proved to be an offensive line powerhouse as of late, and this year is no different with the emergence of Smith. He clocked an impressive 1.71 10-yard split and proved to be as athletic in drills as he is on tape. Patraw liked what he saw from Smith as well, saying, "Showed great athleticism in wave drill, fluid feet, smooth hips out of his stance in the pull drill."

One of the most physically dominant athletes in the 2022 draft class, Penning plays with a nasty streak that few inherently possess. His dominance flashed at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, but he blew away the Combine thanks to his incredible testing, including a 4.89 40-yard dash. As noted by Patraw, Penning had one of the best overall workouts thus far, who described his performance traits as "Super smooth and fluid and an amazing 40 time. He showed tremendous footwork—Tools are evident.

Coming into the Combine, many had Hall pegged as the draft's best back thanks to his big-play threat, including over 20 rushing touchdowns in one season. That long speed showed up at the Combine, where Hall recorded an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash and impressive footwork throughout his drills. Considering his size, his ankle flexion and twitchy acceleration will bode well for his draft stock.

One of the backs looking to gain notoriety in this draft cycle, Pacheco certainly helped his case tonight. A positional high 40-yard dash at 4.37 and soft hands in pass-catching drills will help evaluators understand the skillset associated with the Big-10 back. After the three bug names of Hall, Spiller, and Walker, the running back draft order is fairly open, meaning Pacheco looks to gain ground leading into April.

Today's NFL asks backs to not only be explosive in traditional run schemes but be a factor in the passing game. Cook does that better than maybe any other back in this class with crisp routes and soft hands. He backed up his skillset with a 4.42 40-yard dash. Cook looks to be a reliable pass-catcher early on in his NFL career.

The most recent Doak Walker Award recipient, Walker followed up his tremendous year at Michigan State with an impressive workout in Indy. His feet were second to none with amazing burst and short-area quickness in drills and routes. However, what stood out was his 40-yard dash as he clocked a 4.38. This showing should cement him as a top-three back in April's draft.

