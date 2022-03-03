Skip to main content
NFL Combine: Top Corner Decides to Pass on Combine Workout

One of the best cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Andrew Booth, will not participate in NFL Scouting Combine workouts. Click here to read more about the news.

The Clemson Tigers may have had a down year as it compares to the successes of prior seasons, but a player that remained dominant was cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. Clemson has produced multiple defensive backs in the past decade and this year has two corners up next with Booth's teammate Mario Goodrich also in the draft. The pre-draft process is an important time of technique-based training that helps the athletes excel at the specific tests seen at the Combine. It seems as if Booth has had injury occur in his training and will now have to sit out on-field drills at this year's Combine.

First reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Booth suffered a tweaked quad in his leadup to the Combine just a few days ago, forcing him not to be able to participate in Indy this week. Rapoport did not specify whether Booth would be healthy enough to work out at Clemson's pro day.

In a rather deep class at the corner position, Booth stands out with the physicality he displays for the position. Teams covet many traits he shows with adequate play strength that allows him to be a force as a press corner and sufficient in the run game. Pair this with fluidity in his hips, and it is obvious why Booth is receiving the current praise of evaluators. "Booth projects as a playmaking cornerback who will only get better as many of the flaws, he has been coachable. He has the physical talent and demeanor to develop into one of the best players at the position in the NFL." (NFL Draft Bible on SI) The hope is that Booth is healthy sooner than later, which is a slight setback.

