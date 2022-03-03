NFL Combine: Top Offensive Linemen to Forego Combine Workouts

One of this year's best overall prospects is Iowa center Tyler Linderbuam. His outstanding traits and years of experience at what has become "offensive line university" in Iowa have propelled him to be regarded as the best overall player in the 2022 draft by some. With an explosive lower half and supreme athleticism, many wanted to see the Combine numbers he would put up. Unfortunately, it seems we will have to wait till the Iowa pro-day on March 22nd.

First reported by Stacy Dales and confirmed by NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, The Iowa center is dealing with a mid-foot sprain that occurred during his final game at Iowa and has caused discomfort to the point he does not feel comfortable working out. Linderbuam did reiterate to Dales that he felt healthy, just not perfect, so the pro day is where he will show off.

Seldom are interior offensive linemen taken within the top half of the first round. Even rarer are centers taken in the top 10. However, the tape that Linderbuam has produced during his Hawkeye career is second to none and has teams salivating to grab the Iowa native. "Aligning at center for the Hawkeyes, Linderbaum displays his wrestling background on every play with an extremely competitive nature exhibited by his tendency to block past the whistle." (NFL Draft Bible on SI) Now all eyes will point to March 22nd, where Linderbaum looks to impress.

Linderbaum on what training has been like since declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft: "I'm training at the University of Iowa. I'm really just listening to the strength coaches use what I need to do to prepare myself. They've been great. A lot of guys come back from the NFL and train there. So we're gonna get there. It's a hard-working program and that's why I chose to stay there."

Linderbaum on his wrestling rivalry with Tristan Wirfs: "o a little about Tristan and I. Our high schools are rivals in Iowa. We've always competed against each other, whether it be football, baseball, wrestling, track, obviously wrestling. I've wrestled him quite a bit. He's beaten me quite a few times. I'm happy I got one match on him, but he's a great competitor. He's someone who's made me better whether that'd be in high school and then going into college. He's someone that I can really look up to that set kind of the standard at the offensive line position."

