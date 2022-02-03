After a two-year layoff thanks to COVID, the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off on Thursday, February 3rd at 5:00 p.m. Pacific (8:00 p.m. Eastern, 7:00 p.m. Central) in Las Vegas, Nevada. This storied and respected NFL Draft All-Star event has an extensive history around the country. After spending years on the west coast, it moved east around 2000. It found a home in Florida. That said, scheduling conflicts led the East-West Shrine Bowl to look into relocating after 2020. The exciting chance to play in Las Vegas, a hub for American sports and entertainment, during the NFL’s Pro Bowl week was hard to pass up.

The historic all-star game has helped several eventual household names find their home in the league. Among them are Hall of Famers Brett Favre, Larry Csonka, Randy White and Dick Butkus. Additionally, recent NFL standouts who came from relatively small college programs only to have found success in the league and in the 2021-2022 playoffs, like Trey Hendrickson and Jimmy Garoppolo, serve as a testament to the Shrine Bowl’s track record identifying top talent. The high-level performances in practice the past several days indicate the Shrine Bowl Thursday night may feature future NFL stars.

