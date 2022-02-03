Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl Kickoff Show

The NFL Draft Bible previews the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

After a two-year layoff thanks to COVID, the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off on Thursday, February 3rd at 5:00 p.m. Pacific (8:00 p.m. Eastern, 7:00 p.m. Central) in Las Vegas, Nevada. This storied and respected NFL Draft All-Star event has an extensive history around the country. After spending years on the west coast, it moved east around 2000. It found a home in Florida. That said, scheduling conflicts led the East-West Shrine Bowl to look into relocating after 2020. The exciting chance to play in Las Vegas, a hub for American sports and entertainment, during the NFL’s Pro Bowl week was hard to pass up. 

The historic all-star game has helped several eventual household names find their home in the league. Among them are Hall of Famers Brett Favre, Larry Csonka, Randy White and Dick Butkus. Additionally, recent NFL standouts who came from relatively small college programs only to have found success in the league and in the 2021-2022 playoffs, like Trey Hendrickson and Jimmy Garoppolo, serve as a testament to the Shrine Bowl’s track record identifying top talent. The high-level performances in practice the past several days indicate the Shrine Bowl Thursday night may feature future NFL stars. 

EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL ARCHIVES

· East-West Shrine Bowl Home Page

· East-West Shrine Bowl Measurements

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 1 Recap – East

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 1 Recap – West

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 2 Recap – East

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 2 Recap – West

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 3 Recap – East

Read More

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 3 Recap – West

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – East

· East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – West

· East-West Shrine Bowl Recap

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

Sam Williams, Mississippi
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 All-NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team

2 minutes ago
East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Home Page

18 minutes ago
Jashaun Corbin
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl Recap

20 minutes ago
CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 All-East-West Shrine Bowl Team

31 minutes ago
1236736557
NFL Draft

Senior Bowl Interview with Baylor's Jalen Pitre

15 hours ago
USATSI_17243439
NFL Draft

East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – West

17 hours ago
USATSI_17155251
NFL Draft

East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – East

18 hours ago
606227d65c135.image
NFL Draft

2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 Winners: National Team Defense

20 hours ago
USATSI_17050679
NFL Draft

Scouting Lenz: Senior Bowl Practice Day Two Practice

23 hours ago