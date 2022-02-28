NFL Draft: 2022 Scouting Combine Home Page

The NFL Draft Bible is on location across the nation leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28th! Our next pitstop is the NFL Scouting Combine, which could be the last time the event is held in Indianapolis, as it plans to rotate cities in the future.

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker

Combine Confidential: 5 Burning Questions Entering Indy

NFL Draft: Star Corner Decides to forego NFL Combine Workouts

NFL Draft: Star Quarterbacks Who Will Throw or Not At NFL Combine

NEWS: How Player Boycott Could Jeopardize The NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Draft: Biggest Combine Snubs

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes