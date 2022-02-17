NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap - Team Robinson

Welcome back to another practice report for the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. We mentioned in our earlier article some of the well-known members of the football community who have been in attendance this week. During the second day of practice, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made a cameo.

Feedback has been receptive, and the event has clearly been a huge success. One of the game affiliates is host Hyatt-Regency Hotel in downtown New Orleans, and the hospitality has been amazing! The city has welcomed the bowl game to the community, and we are already looking forward to returning next year.

However, we still have another day of practices to review, so be sure to keep it locked to NFL Draft Bible for continuous updates. In the meantime, here are some standout performers from Day 2 for Team Robinson, and remember to tune in on Saturday, February 19th at 4:00 pm eastern on NFL Network for the game!

Here are the standouts from day two of practice in 'The Big Easy.'

#20 Ezra Gray | Alabama State | RB

Height: 5071 | Weight: 177 | Hand: 0878 | Arm: 2918 | Wingspan: 7058 | Forty: 4.64 | Vertical: 38” | Broad: 10-3 (HBCU Combine verified measurements)

A pinball runner who zigs and zags his way through holes, Gray was one of the peak performers at the HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama last month, and he has carried that momentum into the HBCU Legacy Bowl with solid back-to-back practice sessions. As a cornerback coming out of high school, he thrived for the Hornets as a four-year team captain. He is the school record-holder for most return yards, and the most return yards averaged in a single season. His change of direction ability and instincts are apparent, as Gray can cut it outside in a hurry. He is also a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield and was used in the slot occasionally. This past season, Gray dealt with a hamstring injury, so production was a tad down. Still, he is oozing with positive traits that NFL scouts will appreciate, including his special teams' experience and team-first mentality. Gray is obviously very coachable, having played under three different head coaches, five different offensive coordinators and five different position coaches during his collegiate career. He maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA and has been a multiple All-Academic selection. Still not convinced? Go try watching his 300 all-purpose-yard showing against Jackson State this past season and get back to us.

#17 Shemar Bridges | Fort Valley State | WR

Height: 6043 | Weight: 207 | Hand: 0958 | Arm: 3378 | Wingspan: 7800 | Forty: 4.55 (HBCU Combine verified measurements)

Blessed with an impressive combination of size, speed and toughness, Bridges hails from the inner streets of Jacksonville, where he lost several friends to gun violence growing up. He began his collegiate career at Tusculum before settling in at Fort Valley State, making it a necessary pit-stop on the scouting trails during his time there. An incredibly large target, Bridges is a vertical player who could be implemented as a mega mismatch in the red zone if utilized properly. He has flown somewhat under the radar, appearing in just 16 games over the past three seasons (92 catches, 1,358 receiving yards, seven touchdowns), but coaches vouch for his love of the game. This is a developmental player who could flourish with a year on the practice squad. Look for Bridges to be a hot commodity immediately following the 2022 NFL Draft.

#66 Ogheneochuko ‘Jordan’ Ighofose | Grambling | OG

Height: 6027 | Weight: 326 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 3128 | Wingspan: 7838 (College Gridiron Showcase verified measurements)

An interior offensive line prospect that has really laid down some impressive reps is Ighofose, who is of Nigerian descent, via Detroit, Michigan. Ighofose possesses heavy hands, plays with a tenacious demeanor that gets coaches excited and is a mountain mover due to his great power and strength. A team captain and self-proclaimed weight room junkie, Ighofose has been praised by coaches for his high football intelligence on the field and community work off the field. He ran into some bad luck during his time at Davenport, as he and a roommate were held up at gunpoint in a dorm room incident, but teams will come away realizing that he was nothing more than an innocent bystander. He also attended Northeast Oklahoma Community College during his college career before finishing up at Grambling, where he has a chance to become the first Tigers player to be drafted since 2017 (Chad Williams).

