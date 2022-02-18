NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 3 Practice Recap - Team Gaither

As we mentioned in our previous practice report, a wide variety of folks from the football community have checked into New Orleans throughout the week for the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Another cameo from one of the Saints organization stopped by, as linebacker Demario Davis spent time with the players in attendance, dropping some valuable knowledge, as they transition from college-to-pro. More NFL alumni is expected over the next several days leading up to the bowl game on NFL Network, airing Saturday, February 19th at 4:00pm eastern time.

Players for Team Gaither (named after legendary Florida A&M University football coach Jake Gaither) are Damon Wilson (Bowie State University) and Oliver “Buddy” Pough (South Carolina State University).

Let’s examine some more top performers that NFL Draft Bible has identified from this past week:

#3 Trey Gross | Delaware State | WR

Height: 6027 | Weight: 208 | Hand: 0938 | Arm: 3218 | Weight: 7878 | Forty: 4.69 | Vertical: 31.5” | Broad: 9-10 | Shuttle: 4.47 | Three-Cone: 7.22 (verified measurements and times from HBCU Combine)

An All-MEAC First Team selection, Gross lead the conference with 13 touchdown receptions, including a late-season bang in which he hauled in eight scores during the final four games of his collegiate career. The late-year momentum has seemed to follow him to New Orleans, as Gross has been one of the most exciting boundary wideouts in attendance. He has taken opposing cornerbacks to the woodshed on a regular basis, including one deep corner route on Thursday that resulted in a touchdown in the back of the end zone, which was one of the prettier plays of the week. Gross possesses prototype size, along with quickness, athleticism and the ‘know-how’ to create separation. He also owns special teams experience and is a real threat on the field goal block unit, only further increasing his value at the next level. The Annapolis, Maryland native currently projects as a priority free agent.

#18 Isiah Macklin | North Carolina Central | TE

Height: 6050 | Weight: 215 (verified measurements unknown)

The buzz surrounding Macklin has been loud, as he is a big, athletic, target who owns a large catch radius. The Las Vegas native spent three seasons at San Diego State, where he played wide receiver; he also owns a high school basketball background, which you can see show up in his quality route running and athleticism. Macklin remains a bit of a work in progress when it comes to blocking, as he’ll need to add some upper body bulk to help prepare him for a larger role at the next level. However, his size and receiving skill-set should offer plenty appeal to NFL teams in search of a big play tight end. A developmental league such as the USFL could be very beneficial for his development.

#24 Will Adams | Virginia State | DB

Height: 6012 | Weight: 186 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 3248 | Wingspan: 7618 | Forty: 4.57 | Vertical: 40.5” | Broad: 10-3 | Shuttle: 4.14 | Three-Cone: 6.84 (verified measurements and times from HBCU Combine)

One of the more polished prospects in attendance, Adams created a buzz for himself prior to the event with a monster showing at the HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama last month (see the eye-popping numbers listed above). A four-year starter at Virginia State under head coach Reggie Barlow (eight-year NFL pro), the Richmond native dominated the week in one-on-ones, team scrimmages and positional drills. Adams possesses a physically imposing frame, is a smooth mover in and out of his breaks, while bringing a natural savvy to the secondary. He has drawn praise from a slew of football influencers, including former NFL general manager Scott Pioli, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. The electrical engineering major is also a high character player who has certainly won scouts over with his demeanor and personality. Don’t be shocked to hear Adams’ name called come draft weekend!

