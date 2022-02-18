NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 3 Practice Recap - Team Robinson

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, had to move indoors for day three of practices to the New Orleans Saints practice facility due to inclement weather.

On this day, XFL representatives Doug Whaley and Marc Ross were in attendance, along with a heavy Saints contingency and about a dozen NFL scouts who have remained all week long. Teams are expected to have walk-through practices on Friday, so Thursday was the final real test for players to perform in front of scouts and attempt to boost their draft stock.

The coaches for Team Robinson (named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson) are Gabe Giardina (Albany State University) and Willie Simmons (Florida A&M University). Be sure to tune-in to NFL Network on Saturday, February 19th at 4:00pm eastern time for kickoff!

Here are some more notable names who caught the attention of NFL Draft Bible this week in New Orleans:

#11 Josh Wilkes | Arkansas Pine-Bluff | WR

Height: 6025 | Weight: 179 | Hand: 0858 | Arm: 3178 | Wingspan: 7378 | Forty: 4.76 | Vertical: 31.5” | Broad: 9-6 | Shuttle: 4.60 | Three-Cone: 7.49 (verified measurements and times from HBCU Combine)

A proven deep-ball threat who averaged nearly 20 yards per catch during the past two seasons at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Wilkes possesses an explosive burst off the line of scrimmage and is an excellent route runner. While his timed speed will need to improve at his pro-day workout, his fancy footwork and agility allow him to create separation, resulting in big plays downfield. At last check, Wilkes, also a father, was working on his third degree, while maintaining his duties as a student-athlete. His level of maturity is just another feather in the cap for the South Carolina native. Wilkes owns the school record for most receiving yards in a game (244), on just seven catches and looks to bring that playmaker ability with him to the next level.

#82 LeCharles Pringle | Alcorn State | WR

Height: 5114 | Weight: 185 | (verified measurements unknown)

It’s a common phrase around the all-star game circuit, “the cream always rises to the top,” which is exactly the case for Pringle, who was easily identifiable as one of the premier prospects throughout the week of practices in New Orleans. A smooth, fluid route runner who creates separation with his quick, swift strides, Pringle does a nice job of tracking the ball, which has resulted in a handful of highlight-reel catches. He tied the all-time school record for receiving touchdowns in a season with 14 during his bust-out 2019 campaign and has been a dynamo as a punt returner (14.3 career average). The Mississippi native is a touchdown waiting to happen and scouts will be curious to get official measurements and times at his pro day come March. Pringle could be viewed as a valuable back-end roster type player due to his ability to stretch the field and play special teams.

#74 Columbus ‘Tray’ Willis | Alcorn State | OT

6045 | 320 | (verified measurements unknown)

One of the pleasant surprises of the week has been another Braves player in offensive lineman Columbus Willis, who possesses a prototype frame and tremendous strength. Willis has stopped numerous pass-rushers cold in their tracks during one-on-ones and is a stout anchor. In fact, he has been one of the harder big men to move off their stance due to his great body control, power and hand placement. A mechanical engineering major, the White Castle, Louisiana native is a big fan of Muhammad Ali and he can sting like a bee with a violent hand punch. He was a three-sport athlete in high school (played football, basketball, track and field), which certainly shows up with his great movement skills. Willis would appear to be an intriguing developmental prospect that NFL teams should give a hard look-see.

