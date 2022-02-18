Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 3 Practice Recap - Team Robinson

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, had to move indoors for day three of practices to the New Orleans Saints practice facility due to inclement weather.

On this day, XFL representatives Doug Whaley and Marc Ross were in attendance, along with a heavy Saints contingency and about a dozen NFL scouts who have remained all week long. Teams are expected to have walk-through practices on Friday, so Thursday was the final real test for players to perform in front of scouts and attempt to boost their draft stock.

The coaches for Team Robinson (named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson) are Gabe Giardina (Albany State University) and Willie Simmons (Florida A&M University). Be sure to tune-in to NFL Network on Saturday, February 19th at 4:00pm eastern time for kickoff!

https://twitter.com/InspireChange/status/1494485207998681094

Here are some more notable names who caught the attention of NFL Draft Bible this week in New Orleans:

#11 Josh Wilkes | Arkansas Pine-Bluff | WR 

Height: 6025 | Weight: 179 | Hand: 0858 | Arm: 3178 | Wingspan: 7378 | Forty: 4.76 | Vertical: 31.5” | Broad: 9-6 | Shuttle: 4.60 | Three-Cone: 7.49 (verified measurements and times from HBCU Combine)

A proven deep-ball threat who averaged nearly 20 yards per catch during the past two seasons at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Wilkes possesses an explosive burst off the line of scrimmage and is an excellent route runner. While his timed speed will need to improve at his pro-day workout, his fancy footwork and agility allow him to create separation, resulting in big plays downfield. At last check, Wilkes, also a father, was working on his third degree, while maintaining his duties as a student-athlete. His level of maturity is just another feather in the cap for the South Carolina native. Wilkes owns the school record for most receiving yards in a game (244), on just seven catches and looks to bring that playmaker ability with him to the next level.

Read More

#82 LeCharles Pringle | Alcorn State | WR

Height: 5114 | Weight: 185 | (verified measurements unknown)

It’s a common phrase around the all-star game circuit, “the cream always rises to the top,” which is exactly the case for Pringle, who was easily identifiable as one of the premier prospects throughout the week of practices in New Orleans. A smooth, fluid route runner who creates separation with his quick, swift strides, Pringle does a nice job of tracking the ball, which has resulted in a handful of highlight-reel catches. He tied the all-time school record for receiving touchdowns in a season with 14 during his bust-out 2019 campaign and has been a dynamo as a punt returner (14.3 career average). The Mississippi native is a touchdown waiting to happen and scouts will be curious to get official measurements and times at his pro day come March. Pringle could be viewed as a valuable back-end roster type player due to his ability to stretch the field and play special teams.

#74 Columbus ‘Tray’ Willis | Alcorn State | OT

6045 | 320 | (verified measurements unknown)

One of the pleasant surprises of the week has been another Braves player in offensive lineman Columbus Willis, who possesses a prototype frame and tremendous strength. Willis has stopped numerous pass-rushers cold in their tracks during one-on-ones and is a stout anchor. In fact, he has been one of the harder big men to move off their stance due to his great body control, power and hand placement. A mechanical engineering major, the White Castle, Louisiana native is a big fan of Muhammad Ali and he can sting like a bee with a violent hand punch. He was a three-sport athlete in high school (played football, basketball, track and field), which certainly shows up with his great movement skills. Willis would appear to be an intriguing developmental prospect that NFL teams should give a hard look-see.

Be sure to check back at NFL Draft Bible for more updates on the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Hall of Fame and everything else NFL Draft!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Latest Podcast Episodes

Josh Wilkes Arkansas Pine-Bluff
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 3 Practice Recap - Team Robinson

1 minute ago
Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

6 hours ago
USATSI_16674054
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Corey Sutton, Wide Receiver, Appalachian State

15 hours ago
Member Exclusive
the hub football camp
Latest News

Ahead of next week’s USFL Draft, HUB Football partners with TVU Networks to introduce Livestreaming of its CAMPs featuring top free agent prospects

22 hours ago
Ezra Gray
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap - Team Robinson

Feb 17, 2022
seattle seahawks nfl draft 2022
Mocks

NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Feb 17, 2022
Running Back Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: First-Round Party Crashers

Feb 17, 2022
hbcu legacy bowl.jfif
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl Home Page

Feb 16, 2022
Jah-Maine Martin
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap - Team Gaither

Feb 16, 2022