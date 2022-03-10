NFL Draft On Location: Monmouth Pro Day

NFL Draft Bible on location for 2022 Monmouth Hawks pro day. The workout was conducted at Good Sports USA in Wall Township, New Jersey

NFL Draft Bible on location for 2022 Monmouth Hawks pro day. The workout was conducted at Good Sports USA in Wall Township, New Jersey inside a bubble due to inclement weather and featured a slick field turf. NFL teams in attendance included the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

*PLEASE NOTE: Testing times were recorded by Ric Serritella and are not the official times sent to APT. All measurements were verified on-site.

ANTHONY BUDD | Position: S | Number: #6 | Height: 5110 | Weight: 199 | Hand: 858 | Arm: 3058 | Wingspan: 7348 | Forty: 4.44/4.50 | Bench: 20 | Vertical: 34.5” | Broad: 10-3 | Shuttle: 4.56 | L-Drill: 7.15

A fifth-year senior; four-year starter at safety; three-time First Team All-Big selection and the big winner on the day. Very good character per coaching staff, notorious workout warrior who was a fluid mover in positional drills with adequate change of direction and flashed sticky hands. The Maryland native finished his career with 223 career tackles, 21 passes defended and nine interceptions in 46 games (35 starts). Strong rookie camp/practice squad candidate.

#2 LONNIE MOORE IV | Position: WR | Number: #2 | Height: 5086 | Weight: 170 | Hand: 900 | Arm: 3028 | Wingspan: 7258 | Forty: 4.50/4.53 | Bench: 2 | Vertical: 32” | Broad: 9-10 | Shuttle: 4.28 | L-Drill: 7.19 | Agent: John Perez

A New Jersey native; graduate senior. Monmouth's all-time leader in kickoff return yards; three-time First Team All-Big South selection; 10 career 100-yard receiving games; 213 career receptions (second most at Monmouth) 2,756 receiving yards (third most at Monmouth) 4,880 all-purpose yards (second most at Monmouth). Ran solid routes, can strength the field; tracked the ball extremely well. Should receive rookie camp invite/practice squad candidate.

JUSTIN TERRY | Position: CB | Number: #20 | Height: 5104 | Weight: 178 | Hand: 918 | Arm: 3028 | Wingspan: 7448 | Forty: 4.53/4.60 | Bench: 9 | Vertical: 37.5” | Broad: 10-4 | Shuttle: 4.42 | L-Drill: 7.15

A Brooklyn native; appeared in 52 career games (41 starts) at cornerback. Finished with 185 career tackles, 31 passes defended, 26 pass breakups; three-time All-Big South selection. Exceptional athlete and had smooth backpedal during positional work. Rookie tryout type.

ERIK MASSEY | Position: DE | Number: #9 | Height: 6012 | Weight: 228 | Hand: 928 | Arm: 3168 | Wingspan: 7618 | Forty: 4.81/4.81 | Bench: 27 | Vertical: 26.5” | Broad: 9-2 | Shuttle: 4.69 | L-Drill: 7.56

New Jersey native; graduate senior; five-year starter. Finished with 119 tackles, 20 tackles for loss (10 sacks) in 45 career games played. Hard worker; will need to standup at the next level and play outside linebacker, has the footwork to do it.

GENE SCOTT | Position: TE | Number: #84 | Height: 6027 | Weight: 240 | Hand: 958 | Arm: 3200 | Wingspan: 7728 | Forty: 4.85/4.87 | Bench: 25 | Vertical: 31.5” | Broad: 9-3 | Shuttle: 4.68 | L-Drill: 7.28

Fifth-year senior from Wall, New Jersey; two-time All-Big South selection. Caught 15 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns; smooth route runner with chiseled frame.

EDDIE HAHN | Position: LB | Number: #10 | Height: 6024 | Weight: 223 | Hand: 938 | Arm: 3128 | Wingspan: 7558 | Forty: 4.75/4.81 | Bench: 18 | Vertical: 31.5” | Broad: 9-7 | Shuttle: 4.69 | L-Drill: 7.25

A New Jersey native; transfer from Connecticut. Has played safety and linebacker; former high school quarterback. First Team All-Big South each of the past two seasons. Average athlete with good size.

AJ FARRIS | Position: C | Number: #53 | Height: 6005 | Weight: 275 | Hand: 1018 | Arm: 3138 | Wingspan: 7458 | Forty: 5.25/5.35 | Bench: 13 | Vertical: 23” | Broad: 8-1 | Shuttle: 4.78 | L-Drill: 7.82

The Delaware native is a graduate senior; three-year starter at center.

BRIAN SYRACUSE | Position: OG | Number: #72 | Height: 6032 | Weight: 280 | Hand: 828 | Arm: 3018 | Wingspan: 7338 | Forty: 5.56/5.59 | Bench: 17 | Vertical: 22” | Broad: 7-10 | Shuttle: 4.94 | L-Drill: 8.12

A Graduate senior; has started at both left and right guard, in addition to special teams.

NICK NULL | Position: K | Number: #47

Did not participate due to indoor workout. Transfer from Wyoming who can kick and punt.

