NFLPA Bowl: 3 NFL Combine Defensive Risers

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is heating up and we have you covered with another edition of potential combine risers from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Several notable prospects raised their draft stock in Pasadena and they will have an opportunity to boost it even more with a strong combine showing. Here’s a look at three players who will likely depart Indy on the rise.

No player was more abuzz amongst NFL scouts in attendance at Pasadena than Williams, who created havoc in the backfield all week long with his twitch, bend and burst. He has reportedly been timed in the 4.5-range, can deadlift 750 pounds and can play either defensive end or outside linebacker. After leading the SEC in sacks (12.5), look for Williams to have a freakish combine workout. However, the most important part will be how well he does during the interview process. If NFL teams can see past his previous allegations, which were later dropped, he could warrant the top 100-status he deserves.

Newsflash: The D2 product is the real deal! This, according to NFL legend Rod Woodson who served as the defensive coordinator for Junior at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he dominated the competition before being called up to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. His physicality allows him to thrive in press coverage, as he often looks to jam wideouts at the line of scrimmage. Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Cliff Harris (Dallas Cowboys) hails from Ouachita Baptist but was not chosen in the 1970 NFL Draft. If selected, Junior would become the first player in school history taken in the NFL Draft.

The HBCU product won the weigh-ins at the NFLPA Bowl, standing in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Bell then proceeded to showcase his instincts, ball-tracking and tackling ability. His performance earned him a call up to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he continued to turn heads. Bell owns a diverse skill-set, which could allow him to play either safety position, in addition to special teams. A native of New Jersey and one-time JUCO transfer, Bell is a well-traveled prospect who just won’t quit. It will likely be too tempting to pass him up come Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

