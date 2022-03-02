NFLPA Bowl: 3 NFL Combine Offensive Risers

With the 2022 Scouting Combine for the NFL Draft underway, who are some players from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to watch? Click here to find out who.

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine underway and the interview ‘date-dash’ portion in full throttle, there is plenty abuzz in Indianapolis. Building through the NFL Draft is a critical component for any successful organization and getting to know the 324 prospects in attendance can help generate a better ‘ hit rate.’

A handful of players already met with teams during the all-star circuit, many of whom that teams identified as standout performers. We decided to look at three offensive players from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl who will look to carry their positive momentum into Indy and are expected to perform well.

The MVP of the 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Kelley is a traditional pocket-passer who managed 29 career rushing touchdowns and ran a complex offense during his time at Southeastern Louisiana. It was just another accolade for Kelley, who averaged over 400 yards passing per game in 2021, was the Walter Payton Award winner in 2020, in addition to earning First-Team FCS All-American honors and Southland Offensive Player of the Year Award. He originally began at Arkansas, so don’t be fooled by the FCS moniker, Kelley brings Power Five pedigree.

While the aforementioned Kelley was named MVP of the NFLPA Bowl, no one would have argued if the award was given to Dixon, who was a menace to opposing defenders all week long and ended his week in Pasadena with a bang, making six receptions for 131 receiving yards and one touchdown. The NFL Scouting Combine is an opportunity for the small school product to compete on an even playing field, on an even bigger stage. You can rest assured that Dixon will be ready for prime time, as he continues to make believers! His length, route-running and soft mittens are a big reason why he should expect to hear his name called on Day Three.

Go turn on the film, and it seems somewhat surprising the lack of hype surrounding Allen headed into the combine. He is tall, athletic, dependable and was highly productive this past season (averaged nearly 16 yards per catch), making 27 first down receptions, as the Cornhuskers incorporated their big-play tight end into the offense. Despite not garnering national recognition, NFL decision-makers are well aware of the highly talented playmaker who is expected to turn in one of the more impressive showings this week.

A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002. For more in-depth analysis, featuring 600+ scouting reports for the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond, go All Access today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated ‘The Magazine.’

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes