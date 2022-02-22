Skip to main content
Source: Top Quarterback Identified For USFL Draft

The NFL Draft Bible has learned that quarterback Bryan Scott is expected to be one of the top selections in the 2022 USFL Draft, scheduled for Tuesday, February 22nd

The Occidental College alumni most recently worked out for the Indianapolis Colts last February. Many will recognize the name from his time in The Spring League (TSL), where he beat out Zach Mettenberger for the starting job and guided the Generals to an undefeated championship season in 2020, earning his second TSL MVP award.

Previously, Scott was a member of the Edmonton Eskimos practice squad and had a stint with the BC Lions of the CFL. He has also had tryouts with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

After racking up 9,073 passing yards, along with 90 total touchdowns and just 22 interceptions in 32 games at Occidental, Scott went on to become the only quarterback in TSL history to throw for 1,000 yards and register 10 touchdowns passes in a single season.

His body of work has now positioned himself to be one of the starting signal-callers for the USFL 2.o. According to our source, he is rumored to be one of the top three overall selections. Be sure to check back for continued USFL coverage.

NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association, the Football Writers Association of America and provides coverage for alternate football, including HUB, FCF, ELF and more! 

