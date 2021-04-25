2021 NFL Draft Cornerback Superlatives: Best in Man Coverage, Zone Coverage and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

A strong cornerback draft is headlined by SEC stars Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn, both of which have NFL bloodlines with their fathers playing in the league. Horn is a physical press cornerback with the ability to jam receivers at the line and lock them up. Surtain is physical as well but it is the consistency in his technique that really makes him stand out. Asante Samuel Jr. is yet another cover man with NFL bloodlines, he is very good in space, projecting as the best zone cover corner of the group. Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II is very physical with tremendous feet in coverage, had he played more as a collegiate athlete, he could well be amongst the top two in this class. Teams that look for a playmaking nickel should look no further than Elijah Molden. The Washington star has tremendous instincts and can be the cornerstone of an NFL secondary for years to come. North Carolina Central prospect Bryan Mills showed at the Senior Bowl that he could be a starter in the future. His team will have to get him up to speed to earn the reward of a potential draft steal.

CB = Man Coverage: Jaycee Horn | Zone Coverage: Asante Samuel, Jr. | Instincts: Patrick Surtain II | Strength: Greg Newsome II | Tackling: Patrick Surtain II | Versatility: Elijah Molden | Sleeper: Tay Gowan | Make-It: Shakur Brown | Upside: Bryan Mills

