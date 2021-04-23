2021 NFL Draft EDGE Superlatives: Best Pass Rusher, Tackler, Athlete and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

Azeez Ojulari from Georgia is a versatile edge defender that has the ability to play on just about any defense in the NFL.

The pass rush is a vital part of most successful teams in the NFL and the 2021 Draft has a number of intriguing options for clubs looking to get after quarterbacks. Georgia pass rush specialist Azeez Ojulari has the get-off and bend to win on an outside track consistently. His hand usage allows him to swipe the punch of tackles. At the next level, he will make his presence felt on opposing quarterbacks. Jaelan Phillips was once the best recruit coming out of high school but injuries caused him to retire briefly before emerging at the University of Miami in 2020. If he can stay healthy, Phillips could be a dominant rusher off the edge. Michigan’s Kwity Paye was only a three-star recruit out of high school. Outplaying that ranking he is now likely to get drafted in the first round with his athleticism making him an excellent player in pursuit. Jayson Oweh is a freak athlete who only started playing football as a junior in high school. He may well develop into the top rusher of the class in the future.

DE/Edge = Run/Edge Setter: Rashad Weaver | Pass Rush: Azeez Ojulari | Strength: Jaelan Phillips | Tackling: Cameron Sample | Pursuit: Kwity Paye | Athleticism/Burst: Jayson Oweh | Sleeper: Adetokunbo Ogundeji | Make-It: Joshua Kaindoh | Upside: Elerson Smith

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.