2021 NFL Draft Inside Linebacker Superlatives: Best Run Stuffer, Pass Rusher, Tackler and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

Like the outside linebackers, the inside linebacker class is very strong at the top and offers depth throughout the draft with talented second-level defenders. The standout is potential top 10 pick, Micah Parsons, from Penn State. The converted defensive end ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at 246 lbs, displaying his incredible athleticism. On the field he projects to be a difference-maker early on that can play any linebacker role due to his versatility and movement skills. Before the season, Jabril Cox transferred from North Dakota State to LSU in an effort to show that he belonged in the SEC and could play at a very high level. Cox did just that, establishing himself as the best coverage linebacker, using patience, footwork and length to his advantage. Nick Bolton became a leader for the Missouri Tigers shortly after stepping on campus, racking up tackle numbers against SEC competition. Open field, in the hole, bigger or smaller ball carriers, it does not matter to Bolton, tackling reliably and delivering hard hits whenever he has the chance.

ILB = Run Stuff: Micah Parsons | Pass Rush: Micah Parsons| Coverage: Jabril Cox | Strength: Micah Parsons | Tackling: Nick Bolton | Pursuit: Jamin Davis | Sleeper: Ernest Jones | Make-It: Riley Cole | Upside: Buddy Johnson

