2021 NFL Draft Interior Defensive Line Superlatives: Best Run Stuffer, Pass Rusher, Upside and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

Christian Barmore is arguably the best defensive tackle in this class and should end up being a first-round pick.

For a draft class that is weak on the defensive side of the ball, there may not be a weaker position group than the interior defensive linemen. Christian Barmore is likely the only first-round pick of the group and his pass rush prowess is why. In his best games, he was an unstoppable force for the Crimson Tide. Alabama rival LSU had the best nose tackle in college football in Tyler Shelvin prior to him opting out of the 2020 season. Shelvin can clog the middle of the line and will be a valuable two-down contributor at the next level. Dayo Odeyingbo was just beginning to rise up boards in December and January before tearing his Achilles which will cause him to fall in the draft. When healthy he can be a starting-caliber player with his length and athleticism. USC Trojan Marlon Tuipulotu has dominant stretches but also disappears at times. If a team can get him to produce consistently he could be a difference-maker for them.

iDL = Run Stuff: Tyler Shelvin | Pass Rush: Christian Barmore | Strength: Marvin Wilson | Pursuit: Daviyon Nixon | Tackling: Levi Onwuzurike | Sleeper: Dayo Odeyingbo | Make-It: Jonathan Marshall | Upside: Marlon Tuipulotu

