2021 NFL Draft Interior Offensive Linemen Superlatives: Best Run Blocker, Pass Blocker, Technique, Versatility and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

Ben Cleveland is an underrated offensive guard that is a terrific run blocker.

Like the tackles, there are plenty of talented interior offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft. The one that is likely going to be the first drafted is Alijah Vera-Tucker who has the versatility to play guard or tackle. His tape at tackle was arguably better but a lack of length will likely cause him to kick inside long term. Oklahoma Center Creed Humphrey was an integral part of the Sooners offensive success in the past three seasons making all of the calls and repeatedly being lauded for his leadership by coaches and teammates. At 6’6, 343 lbs, Ben Cleveland is a massive guard. Translating his size to the run game makes him a people mover upfront. Playing at Notre Dame often boosts the draft stock of offensive linemen but Aaron Banks has the tape to back it up. A rock-solid pass protector who is tough to go around or through, he should get drafted on day two. Teams that like to get their centers climbing to the second level should look no further than Kendrick Green from Illinois who is an explosive athlete that can perform every block on the move that is required.

iOL = Run Block: Ben Cleveland | Pass Block: Aaron Banks | Second Level: Kendrick Green | Technique: Landon Dickerson | Intelligence: Creed Humphrey | Versatility: Alijah Vera-Tucker | Toughness: Quinn Meinerz | Sleeper: Jack Anderson | Make-It: Brett Heggie | Upside: Larry Borom

