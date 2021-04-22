2021 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Superlatives: Best Run Blocker, Pass Blocker, Athlete, Upside and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

Penei Sewell is arguably the best offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft class and has the potential to be a top-tier lineman in the NFL.

In a class that is heavy on the offensive side of the ball, there are a number of talented offensive tackles that will get drafted in the first and second round. Headlining the group is Oregon Duck Penei Sewell who was a dominant left tackle as a 19-year-old. Despite opting out of the 2020 season, he is expected to be the first offensive lineman drafted, taking home honors for best pass and run blocker. Another opt-out, Rashawn Slater from Northwestern is a strong fit for zone running teams and allows teams to put their best five linemen on the field as he could feasibly play every spot along the line. Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins plays with a nasty mindset, showing the ability to put defenders on the ground after latching on to them. Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State and Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa are FCS linemen that not only stand out on tape but also went to the Senior Bowl and showed they belong amongst the best players in college football. At the same event, D’Ante Smith displayed his exciting potential, possessing prototypical length and athleticism, he could develop into a premier pass protector in the future.

OT = Run Block: Penei Sewell | Pass Block: Penei Sewell | Zone Blocker: Rashawn Slater | Second Level: Dillon Radunz | Technique: Rashawn Slater | Intelligence: Liam Eichenberg | Versatility: Rashawn Slater | Attitude/Aggression: Teven Jenkins | Athletic: Spencer Brown | Sleeper: Jaylon Moore | Make-It: Robert Jones | Upside: D’Ante Smit

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.