2021 NFL Draft Outside Linebacker Superlatives: Best Run Stuffer, Tackler, Upside and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

In a draft that has been billed as being offense-heavy, there are a number of talented outside linebackers that will be difference makers at the next level. Starting with Nagurski Award winner Zaven Collins who has great size and physicality which makes him a strong run defender. Teams should not discount his coverage ability despite that size. Someone who will get drafted highly thanks to his coverage skills is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame. In college, he was deployed as a linebacker/safety hybrid and some teams may well see him as a strong safety. His explosiveness and tackling will help him to carve out a role on an NFL defense early on in his career. The most physically gifted player at the position is Baron Browning. The former five-star recruit is a great athlete with explosiveness and physicality. If he can improve his processing, Browning can be a quality starting linebacker for years to come.

OLB = Run Stuff: Zaven Collins | Pass Rush: Zaven Collins | Coverage: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Strength: Zaven Collins | Tackling: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Pursuit: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Sleeper: Isaiah McDuffie | Make-It: Garret Wallow | Upside: Baron Browning

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.