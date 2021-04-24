Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

2021 NFL Draft Outside Linebacker Superlatives: Best Run Stuffer, Tackler, Upside and More

Who are some of the class's top outside linebackers and what are their best traits?
Author:
Publish date:

Strength of Class:

  • QB = 8
  • RB = 6
  • WR = 8.5
  • TE = 6
  • OT = 7.5
  • OG = 6
  • C = 6
  • DT = 5.5
  • DE = 7
  • LB = 7
  • CB = 7.5
  • S = 5.5

In a draft that has been billed as being offense-heavy, there are a number of talented outside linebackers that will be difference makers at the next level. Starting with Nagurski Award winner Zaven Collins who has great size and physicality which makes him a strong run defender. Teams should not discount his coverage ability despite that size. Someone who will get drafted highly thanks to his coverage skills is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame. In college, he was deployed as a linebacker/safety hybrid and some teams may well see him as a strong safety. His explosiveness and tackling will help him to carve out a role on an NFL defense early on in his career. The most physically gifted player at the position is Baron Browning. The former five-star recruit is a great athlete with explosiveness and physicality. If he can improve his processing, Browning can be a quality starting linebacker for years to come.

OLB = Run Stuff: Zaven Collins | Pass Rush: Zaven Collins | Coverage: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Strength: Zaven Collins | Tackling: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Pursuit: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Sleeper: Isaiah McDuffie | Make-It: Garret Wallow | Upside: Baron Browning

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

USATSI_13507985
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Outside Linebacker Superlatives: Best Run Stuffer, Tackler, Upside and More

USATSI_13643756
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Inside Linebacker Superlatives: Best Run Stuffer, Pass Rusher, Tackler and More

USATSI_15244827
Fantasy Football

Shane Buechele Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Zaven Collins
NFL Draft

Zaven Collins has gained 11 pounds since his last weigh-in

5ef113a35c12d.image
Mocks

Buffalo Bills 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

drew lock
NFL Draft

Could Broncos Be In On Record-Setting QB Class?

Kyle Pitts
NFL Draft

Could Kyle Pitts Be in Play for New York Giants?

zach wilson
NFL Draft

All Signs Point Toward Zach Wilson for the Jets

Tutu Atwell
NFL Draft

How Concerned Should Teams be with Tutu Atwell's size?