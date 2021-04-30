2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: New Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw, the offensive tackle out of Virginia Tech is ready to show people what he can do on the next level. Darrisaw is a laid-back guy who doesn’t love the hype but realizes he is now in the spotlight more than ever and is ready to take that challenge head-on. Throughout this interview, he talks about how he still has a chip on his shoulder and how his time with the Hokies developed him for this moment. Darrisaw knows that he may not be talked about as the number one OT draft prospect, but he is using that as motivation and is ready to show the world that he can be that impact player when he gets drafted on whichever team has their eye on him. He had a breakout season for the Hokies in 2021 and has developed into a rock-solid first-round option for a franchise in need of a tackle.

