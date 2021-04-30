2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Gregory Rousseau

Gregory Rousseau, the defensive out of Miami is blessed with tremendous length, possesses great athleticism and agility. He came out of high school as a safety/wide receiver, which explains his exceptional short-area quickness. He continues to grow into his big frame as a pass rusher while truly honing his skill. Rousseau’s versatility and willingness to play anywhere on the line of scrimmage should have many NFL teams looking his way. His skillset and determination to get better each and every game will help him make an immediate impact in the NFL. Gregory Rousseau talks about the emotions he has as he prepares for one of the biggest nights of his life, draft night. He is always locked in and gives it all to the sport of football. He is the type of player who can bounce back from anything and is a great character to have in the locker room.

