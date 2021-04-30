2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Joe Tryon

Joe Tryon Shoyinka, the outside linebacker out of Washington has been waiting on this moment his whole life and is ready to give a team his all. His family made a lot of sacrifices for him to play at this level so he is not only playing for himself but to also give back to his family so they can see him excel at something he truly loves. Throughout this interview, he talks about those sacrifices and how grateful he is to possibly get this opportunity to play at the next level. Tryon Shoyinka grew up with a single mother and he saw how his mother cared and worked hard for him and his sister every single day. He mentions that his mother is a big reason he was able to get the chance to play. With the multiple jobs she had, she was able to take him to practice and games, and her support was always there. She gave her son a chance to do what he loves and Joe Tryon Shoyinka will take this opportunity and run with it. It’s bigger than himself, it’s bigger than football, it’s about doing what he loves for the people that all made it happen.

