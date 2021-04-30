2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons, the linebacker out of Penn State, is projected to go top 15 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Parsons has a very unique skill set, his physicality is second to none and he is one of the more versatile players at his position in this draft. When you hear Micah Parsons you know the player, but what many don’t know is his story on perseverance and how he got where he is today. Throughout this interview, Parsons talks about how he has always been in the spotlight and has been questioned if he can maximize his potential and make it on the big stage. He talks about the process of going through people doubting him and how he used that and the adversity he went through, to get where he is today. He has developed a mindset where he does not want to fail and when he does, he has to get back up and push through. That mindset carries him through his life on and off the field.

