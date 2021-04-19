Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
2021 NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives: Most Accurate, Dual Threat, Sleeper, and More

Who are some of the best quarterbacks and what are their best traits?
Strength of Class: QB = 8 | RB = 6 | WR = 8.5 | TE = 6 | OT = 7.5 | OG = 6 | C = 6 | DT = 5.5 | DE = 7 | LB = 7 | CB = 7.5 | S = 5.5

In a draft that has been called the year of the quarterback, the top five prospects take many of the superlatives. Trevor Lawrence will most likely be the first pick and while he does not dominate the superlative selections, he is right behind the winner in many categories, taking two that are huge for his NFL future in pocket presence and awareness. Projected second overall pick Zach Wilson is great at extending and making plays outside of structure. Winning from the pocket will be what makes or breaks his career. Ohio State’s Justin Fields takes the superlatives of accuracy and dual threat after running a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash. It could be argued that he was not used as a runner enough by the Buckeyes. From one dual threat to another, Trey Lance has the biggest arm of the group. The one-year starter at North Dakota State has an absolute cannon and can make any throw anywhere on the field. Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones wins best mechanics.

QB = Arm Strength: Trey Lance | Accuracy: Justin Fields | Pocket Presence: Trevor Lawrence | Outside Pocket Passer: Zach Wilson | Mechanics: Mac Jones | Awareness: Trevor Lawrence | Intangibles: Shane Buechele | Dual Threat: Justin Fields | Sleeper: Kellen Mond | Make-It: Feleipe Franks | Upside: Davis Mills 

