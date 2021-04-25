2021 NFL Draft Safety Superlatives: Best in Man Coverage, Zone Coverage and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

The safety class arguably has the least talent top to bottom of any position in the draft. The NFL, however, values safeties in a league that gets more and more pass-heavy. Taking the ball away and giving it back to the offense is an integral part of being a successful safety and nobody does this better than Andre Cisco from Syracuse. Were it not for an ACL injury early in the 2020 campaign, he could have established himself the top prospect at his position. Trevon Moehrig from TCU has an intriguing overall skill set with size and athleticism which will allow a team to deploy him in a multitude of different roles. The other safety that has a shot at the top 50 is UCF’s Richie Grant who used the Senior Bowl to his advantage. The experienced player is excellent in pursuit and will help a defense early on in his career. Hamsah Nasirildeen and Damien Sherwood are big safeties who may be deployed in linebacker roles by certain teams.

S = Man Coverage: James Wiggins | Zone Coverage: Jevon Holland | Instincts: Jevon Holland | Strength/Run Support: Hamsah Nasirildeen | Tackling: Jacoby Stevens | Pursuit: Richie Grant | Ball Skills: Andre Cisco | Versatility: Trevor Moehrig | Sleeper: Damien Sherwood | Make-It: Paris Ford | Upside: Divine Deablo

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.