2021 NFL Draft Specialist Superlatives: Best Kick Distance, Punt Accuracy, Return Specialist and More

Strength of Class:

QB = 8

RB = 6

WR = 8.5

TE = 6

OT = 7.5

OG = 6

C = 6

DT = 5.5

DE = 7

LB = 7

CB = 7.5

S = 5.5

Specialists never get enough credit from fans and media but one does not have to talk to coaches and decision-makers for long until they are mentioned. Being a special teams contributor is vital for most late-round picks and undrafted free agents as they try to make a roster. Senior Bowl receivers D’Wayne Eskridge and Racey McMath will hope to carry their special teams ability from college to the NFL. Eskridge is not only a dynamic slot receiver but also an electric return man. McMath was an excellent gunner at LSU and could have a longer career than many of his peers because of it. The top kickers are Evan McPherson of Florida, who is very accurate and the big-legged Riley Patterson from Memphis. Colton Menges from Alcorn State is the best long snapper and could get drafted, given his skill and the thin nature of this year’s draft.

ST = Kick Accuracy: Evan McPherson | Kick Distance: Riley Patterson | Punt Hang-time: Max Duffy | Punt Accuracy/Directional: Zach Von Rosenberg | Snap Accuracy: Colten Menges | Return Specialist: D'Wayne Eskridge | Gunner: Racey McMath

