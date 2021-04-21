2021 NFL Draft Tight End Superlatives: Best Speed, Route Runner, Blocker, Versatility and More

Strength of Class: QB = 8 | RB = 6 | WR = 8.5 | TE = 6 | OT = 7.5 | OG = 6 | C = 6 | DT = 5.5 | DE = 7 | LB = 7 | CB = 7.5 | S = 5.5

Florida Gators tight end, Kyle Pitts, is easily the best tight end in this class and has the chance to be the best in the NFL.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts has been called a generational talent at the position and with him taking five superlatives that claim certainly has a case. Pitts is not only bigger and faster than most defenders but he also has plucky hands to win at the catch point. His lower body flexibility makes him a high-level separator, getting in and out of his breaks like a wide receiver. Tommy Tremble only measured in at 6’3, 241 lbs but that size can be deceiving as he is the most physical blocker in the draft class. With outside zone offenses looking for blockers at the tight end position, he could come off the board sooner than most expect. Zach Davidson was a punter in addition to playing tight end at Central Missouri. He is expected to get drafted on day three and could outplay that draft stock as he is a very good athlete, running a 4.64 40-yard dash and leaping 37 ½ inches vertically at 6’6, 245 lbs.

TE = Route Runner: Kyle Pitts | Release: Kyle Pitts | Speed: Kyle Pitts | Hands: Kyle Pitts | Elusiveness: Kyle Pitts | Blocking: Tommy Tremble | Versatility: Kylen Granson | Sleeper: Zach Davidson | Make-It: Josh Pederson | Upside: Tre' McKitty

