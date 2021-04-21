2021 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Superlatives: Best Speed, Releases, Hands, Routes and More

Strength of Class: QB = 8 | RB = 6 | WR = 8.5 | TE = 6 | OT = 7.5 | OG = 6 | C = 6 | DT = 5.5 | DE = 7 | LB = 7 | CB = 7.5 | S = 5.5

In yet another tremendously talented wide receiver class it was Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle who won two superlatives. His speed and elusiveness certainly stand out on film where viewers can observe him blowing by defenses and taking short passes to the house. Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith is one of the most nuanced route runners to come out of college in the past decade. He can separate at all three levels of the field. Ja’Marr Chase may have opted out of playing in the 2020 season but his dominance at the catch point should not be forgotten. With those hands, he will be very productive at the next level, especially if he lands with an accurate quarterback. Staying at LSU, Terrace Marshall is an athletic freak with impressive size, speed and change of direction abilities. The former five-star recruit has all the tools to become a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Florida Gators playmaker Kadarius Toney is a weapon after the catch, breaking tackles and making defenders miss at a high rate.

WR = Route Runner: DeVonta Smith | Release: Rashod Bateman | Speed: Jaylen Waddle | Hands: Ja'Marr Chase| Yards After Catch: Kadarius Toney | Elusiveness: Jaylen Waddle | Blocking: Nico Collins | Toughness: Elijah Moore | Sleeper: Ihmir Smith-Marsette | Make-It: Simi Fehoko | Upside: Terrace Marshall Jr.

