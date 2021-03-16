2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Keanu Neal

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Keanu Neal.

Overview:

Neal enters free agency at only 25-years-old with five years of NFL experience under his belt. His veteran presence could be beneficial to an NFL defense that finds the right role for him. Neal is an excellent in-the-box safety who excels as an aggressive run fitter that delivers big hits when he comes downhill. He has an excellent feel for being a short-zone defender who shows noteworthy burst out of his breaks driving downhill on throws to the flats. Neal struggles to play away from the line of scrimmage with limited range as a safety on the back end. A mismatch in man coverage guarding receivers in the slot, he lacks the movement skills to cover some of the games better receiving tight ends. Neal is a true starting strong safety teams can win with by playing him in the box to beef up run support and provide more athleticism in a defense’s underneath zones.

Background:

A former first-round pick in 2016 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, Neal has been one of the few bright spots in a struggling Atlanta defense throughout his career. Neal has racked up injuries during his young career following a Pro Bowl season in 2017. He missed 15 games in 2018 after tearing his ACL, then missed 13 games in 2019 after tearing his Achilles. Bouncing back in 2020, Neal looked to be rounding back into form right on time for a contract year.

