2021 NFL Mock Draft: Final Draft is Coming

This is one of the final mock drafts of the 2021 NFL Draft season.

The NFL Draft is mere hours away, and with questions still surrounding NFL teams, it's time to dive into the needs of these teams and players they could draft when Thursday rolls around. Check out what players could be drafted during rounds one and two of the NFL Draft.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Clemson

Lawrence is the obvious pick for the Jaguars, who are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback to run the team for years to come.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, Quarterback, BYU

Wilson has seen his draft stock rise at a meteoric rate. He appears to be locked in as the second overall pick to the Jets when draft day rolls around.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Mac Jones, Quarterback, Alabama

Not many people want to believe it, but Jones could be taking snaps under center in California much earlier than expected.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Pitts has proven to be arguably the best non-quarterback prospect in the draft. He likely will be a top-five pick and someone that NFL teams will be reaching for.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow needs some protection after coming off an ACL tear. Sewell instantly adds the type of protection he needs to be a quality passer.

6. Miami Dolphins via PHI: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Getting young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a weapon to pass to will be vital in growing him into what they expect. Chase can help mold him into one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

7. Detroit Lions: Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern

The Lions have many needs on each side of the ball, but drafting an offensive lineman that can play each position on the line will go a long way to helping this team succeed.

8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Carolina Panthers get a gift, landing Fields, who is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the draft.

9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Broncos have been linked to Lance and seek to upgrade their quarterback position.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys have been a team that has been linked to corners like Surtain. If one of the top corners falls to them, they likely will end up with a top-tier defensive back from this draft class.

11. New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, OLB/DE, Georgia

The Georgia linebacker seems like a perfect fit for the 3-4 scheme the Giants likes to run. He's a top-10 talent that could find a home with the Giants.

12. Philadelphia Eagles via SF: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Horn has been training with Jalen Ramsey this offseason. He's one of the best defenders in the draft class and deserves to be regarded as one of the best corners to be selected.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

The Chargers are desperate for an offensive lineman and Darrisaw presents a strong solution to the problems they have had up front.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State

The Vikings are another team that needs help up front. Jenkins might feel early here, but with his potential and ability to play all across the offensive line, he seems like a perfect fit for the Minnesota offense.

15. New England Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Patriots are missing offensive weapons for their quarterback to throw to. Waddle gives a team the ability to throw the ball, hand the ball off or be a kick returner. He's a very dangerous prospect.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

After losing Patrick Peterson to the Vikings in free agency, the Cardinals need to bolster their defensive back group. Newsome is an underrated prospect that can be a top dog on a defense.

18. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Dolphins are in need of both a safety and a linebacker. They get the best of both worlds, drafting the versatile Owusu-Koramoah who can play at both the second and third level of a defense.

19. Washington Football Team: Micah Parsons, ILB, Penn State

Parsons has been known to have a few off-field issues, which forces him to fall in this mock draft. He's a talented player and if he can stay on the field, he could be the steal of the draft.

20. Chicago Bears: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Smith is a tremendous player, but struggles with his size. He likely could see a slip in draft stock because of his lack of weight.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Farley could arguably be a top-10 player if it weren't for the injuries. He's a tremendous talent as a corner, but will likely see a fall due to the medical record.

22. Tennessee Titans: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

The Titans lost their former first-round pick, Corey Davis, and will try to replace him in this upcoming draft. Marshall is a big-bodied wide receiver that can win vertically and with his size.

23. New York Jets via SEA: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

The Jets seemingly haven't had a pass rush in the last number of decades. Getting someone like Phillips to help the rush will be key to helping them stop opposing defenses.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

After losing Maurkice Pouncey to retirement this offseason, the Steelers need to look to the draft to fill missing pieces on their offensive line.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars via LAR: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

The Jaguars have to continue to add weapons for their new franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

26. Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Collins is arguably a top-15 player that ended up falling to the mid-20s due to team needs and could be a steal for the Browns.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Ravens have gone on record saying they have a need for a wide receiver early in the draft.

28. New Orleans Saints: Jamin Davis, ILB, Kentucky

Davis is arguably the biggest riser during the offseason process and could be picked higher than the mid-20s.

29. Green Bay Packers: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

The Packers select the best player available, addressing their defensive line. Despite needs at wide receiver, with such a strong class, they decided to go to the defensive side of the ball.

30. Buffalo Bills: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

The Bills are just one pass-rushing piece away from having one of the most dangerous defensive lines in the NFL. Paye could help take it to the next level.

31. Baltimore Ravens via KC: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

With the Chiefs trading their pick to the Ravens, Baltimore decides to address their secondary and select one of the better safeties in the draft class.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

With Tampa Bay being one of the more complete teams, they select their future quarterback to slowly develop behind one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game; Tom Brady.

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Richie Grant, FS, Central Florida

34. New York Jets: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

35. Atlanta Falcons: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky/LSU

36. Miami Dolphins via HOU: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

38. Cincinnati Bengals: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

39. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Radunz, T, North Dakota State

40. Denver Broncos: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

41. Detroit Lions: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

42. New York Giants: Asante Samuel Jr., CB Florida State

43. San Francisco 49ers: Joe Tryon, OLB/DE, Washington

44. Dallas Cowboys: Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest

45. Jacksonville Jaguars via MIN: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

46. New England Patriots: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

48. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

49. Arizona Cardinals: Quinn Meinerz, OL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

50. Miami Dolphins: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

51. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, T, Texas

52. Chicago Bears: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

53. Tennessee Titans: Spencer Brown, T, Northern Iowa

54. Indianapolis Colts: Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

56. Seattle Seahawks: Payton Turner, DL, Houston

57. Los Angeles Rams: Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame

58. Kansas City Chiefs via BAL: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU/North Dakota State

59. Cleveland Browns: Joseph Ossai, OLB/DE, Texas

60. New Orleans Saints: Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida/Alabama

61. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

62. Green Bay Packers: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

63. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma

