2021 NFL Mock Draft: Final Round One Mock

As we near kickoff for the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio, NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella has submitted his final first-round mock draft. Be sure to follow along with our exclusive around-the-clock coverage on SI.com and NFL Draft Bible, featuring 40+ hours of livestream analysis.

1 Jacksonville Jaguars -- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2 NY Jets -- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3 San Francisco (from Houston thru Miami) -- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

4 Atlanta -- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5 Cincinnati -- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6 Miami (from Philadelphia) -- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

7 Detroit -- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

8 Carolina -- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

9 Denver -- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10 Dallas -- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

11 NY Giants -- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

12 Philadelphia (from San Francisco thru Miami) -- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13 LA Chargers -- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

14 Minnesota -- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC

15 New England -- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

16 Arizona -- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

17 Las Vegas -- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

18 Miami -- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

19 Washington -- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

20 Chicago -- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

21 Indianapolis -- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

22 Tennessee -- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

23 NY Jets (from Seattle) -- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

24 Pittsburgh -- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

25 Jacksonville (from LA Rams) -- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

26 Cleveland -- Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

27 Baltimore -- Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

28 New Orleans -- Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

29 Green Bay -- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

30 Buffalo -- Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

31 Baltimore (from Kansas City) -- Trevon Moehrig, SS, TCU

32 Tampa Bay -- Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

