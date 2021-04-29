2021 NFL Mock Draft: Final Round One Mock

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Final First Round Mock
As we near kickoff for the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio, NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella has submitted his final first-round mock draft. Be sure to follow along with our exclusive around-the-clock coverage on SI.com and NFL Draft Bible, featuring 40+ hours of livestream analysis.
1 Jacksonville Jaguars -- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2 NY Jets -- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3 San Francisco (from Houston thru Miami) -- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
4 Atlanta -- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
5 Cincinnati -- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6 Miami (from Philadelphia) -- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
7 Detroit -- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
8 Carolina -- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
9 Denver -- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10 Dallas -- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
11 NY Giants -- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
12 Philadelphia (from San Francisco thru Miami) -- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
13 LA Chargers -- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
14 Minnesota -- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
15 New England -- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
16 Arizona -- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
17 Las Vegas -- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
18 Miami -- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
19 Washington -- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
20 Chicago -- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
21 Indianapolis -- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
22 Tennessee -- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
23 NY Jets (from Seattle) -- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
24 Pittsburgh -- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
25 Jacksonville (from LA Rams) -- Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
26 Cleveland -- Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
27 Baltimore -- Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
28 New Orleans -- Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
29 Green Bay -- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
30 Buffalo -- Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
31 Baltimore (from Kansas City) -- Trevon Moehrig, SS, TCU
32 Tampa Bay -- Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
