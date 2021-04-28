2021 NFL Mock Draft: The Final Draft is coming.

One of the final mock drafts of the 2021 NFL Draft season

The NFL Draft is just days away, and with questions still surrounding NFL teams, it's time to dive into the needs of these teams and players that they could draft when Thursday rolls around. Check out what players could be drafted during rounds one and two of the NFL Draft.

Round One

1 Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence is the obvious pick to the Jaguars, who are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback to run that team for years to come.

2 New York Jets: Zach Wilson, Quarterback, BYU

Zach Wilson has seen his draft stock rise at a meteoric rate. He appears to be locked in as the second overall pick to the New York Jets when draft day rolls around.

3 San Francisco 49ers: Mac Jones, Quarterback, Alabama

Not many people want to believe it, but Mac Jones from Alabama could be taking snaps under center in California much earlier than expected.

4 Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts TE Florida

The University of Florida tight end has proven to be arguably the best prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He likely will be a top-five prospect and someone that NFL teams will be reaching for.

5 Cincinnati Bengals Penei Sewell OT Oregon

The Bengals' young quarterback needs some protection after coming off an ACL tear. Penei Sewell instantly adds the type of protection he needs to be a quality passer.

6 Miami Dolphins via PHI Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU

Getting their young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, a weapon to pass to, will be vital in growing their young quarterback into what they expect. Ja'Marr chase can help mold him into one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

7 Detroit Lions Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern

The Detroit Lions have many needs around each side of the ball, but drafting an offensive lineman that can play each position on the offensive line will go a long way to helping this team succeed.

8 Carolina Panthers Justin Fields QB Ohio State

The Carolina Panthers get a gift at the end of the top half of the second round, landing Justin Fields, who is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.

9 Denver Broncos Trey Lance QB North Dakota State

The Denver Broncos have been linked to Trey Lance and have looked to upgrade their quarterback position.

10 Dallas Cowboys Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama

The Cowboys have been a team that has been linked to corners like Patrick Surtain. If one of the top corners falls to them, they likely will end up with a top-tier defensive back from this draft class.

11 New York Giants Azeez Ojulari OLB/DE Georgia

The Georgia defensive linebacker seems like a perfect fit for the 3-4 scheme that the Giants defense likes to run. He's a top-ten type of talent that could find a home with the Giants.

12 Philadelphia Eagles via SF Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina

Jaycee Horn has been training with Jalen Ramsey this offseason. He's one of the best defenders in the draft class and deserves to be regarded as one of the best corners to be selected in the 2021 NNFL Draft class.

13 Los Angeles Chargers Christian Darrisaw OT Virginia Tech

The Chargers are desperate for an offensive lineman from the 2021 NFL Draft class. Christian Darrisaw presents a strong solution to the problems they have had up front.

14 Minnesota Vikings Teven Jenkins OT Oklahoma State

The Vikings are another team that needs help up front. Teven Jenkins might feel early here, but with his potential and ability to play all across the offensive line, he seems like a perfect fit for that offense.

15 New England Patriots Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama

The New England Patriots are missing offensive weapons for their quarterback to throw to. Jaylen Waddle gives you the ability to throw the ball, hand the ball off, or be a kick returner. He's a very dangerous prospect.

16 Arizona Cardinals Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern

After losing Patrick Peterson to the Vikings in free agency, the Cardinals need to bolster their defensive back group. Greg Newsome is an underrated prospect that can be a top-dog on a defense.

18 Miami Dolphins Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame

The Dolphins are in need of both a safety and a linebacker. They get the best of both worlds, drafting the versatile Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from Notre Dame, who can play at both the second and third level of a defense.

19 Washington Football Team Micah Parsons ILB Penn State

Micah Parsons has been known to have a few off-field issues, which forces him to fall in this mock draft. He's a talented player, and if he can stay on the field, he could be the steal of the draft.

20 Chicago Bears Devonta Smith WR Alabama

Devonta Smith is a tremendous player but struggles with his size. He likely could see a slip in draft stock because of his lack of weight.

21 Indianapolis Colts Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech

Caleb Farley arguably could be a top-ten player if it weren't for the injuries. He's a tremendous talent as a corner but will likely see a fall due to the medical record.

22 Tennessee Titans Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU

The Titans lost their former first-round pick, Cory Davis, and will try to replace him in this upcoming NFL Draft. Terrace Marshall is a big-bodied wide receiver that can win vertically and with his size.

23 New York Jets via SEA Jaelan Phillips DE Miami

The New York Jets seemingly haven't had a pass rush in the past number of decades. Getting a guy like Jaelan Phillips to help their pass rush will be key to helping them stop opposing defenses.

24 Pittsburgh Steelers Landon Dickerson OC Alabama

After losing their center to retirement this offseason, the Steelers need to look to the draft o fulfill their missing pieces on their offensive line.

25 Jacksonville Jaguars via LAR Rondale Moore WR Purdue

The Jaguars need to continue to get weapons for their new franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

26 Cleveland Browns Zaven Collins LB Tulsa

Zaven Collins is arguably a top-15 quarterback that ended up falling to the mid-20s due to team-need and could be a steal for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft.

27 Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota

The Baltimore Ravens have been quoted to be in line to take a wide receiver early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

28 New Orleans Saints Jamin Davis ILB Kentucky

Jamin Davis is arguably the biggest riser during the offseason process and could be picked higher than the mid-20s.

29 Green Bay Packers Gregory Rousseau DE Miami

The Packers take the best player available, addressing their defensive line. Despite needs at wide receiver, with such a strong class, they decided to go to the defensive side of the ball.

30 Buffalo Bills Kwity Paye DE Michigan

The Bills are just one pass-rushing piece away from being one of the most dangerous defensive lines in the NFL. Kwity Paye could take that to the next level.

31 Baltimore Ravens via KC Trevon Moehrig S TCU

With the Kansas City Chiefs trading their pick to the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore decides to address their secondary and select of the better safeties in the NFL Draft class.

32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Davis Mills QB Stanford

With Tampa Bay being one of the more complete teams, they take their future quarterback to slowly develop behind the best quarterback to ever play the game; Tom Brady.

Round 2

33 Jacksonville Jaguars Richie Grant FS Central Florida

34 New York Jets Kadarius Toney WR Florida

35 Atlanta Falcons Kelvin Joseph CB Kentucky/LSU

36 Miami Dolphins via HOU Jayson Oweh DE Penn State

37 Philadelphia Eagles Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss

38 Cincinnati Bengals Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State

39 Carolina Panthers Dillon Radunz OT North Dakota State

40 Denver Broncos Nick Bolton LB Missouri

41 Detroit Lions Ifeatu Melifonwu CB Syracuse

42 New York Giants Asante Samuel Jr. DB Florida State

43 San Francisco 49ers Joe Tryon OLB/DE Washington

44 Dallas Cowboys Carlos Basham DE Wake Forest

45 Jacksonville Jaguars via MIN Levi Onwuzurike DT Washington

46 New England Patriots Najee Harris RB Alabama

47 Los Angeles Chargers Tyson Campbell DB Georgia

48 Las Vegas Raiders Christian Barmore DT Alabama

49 Arizona Cardinals Quinn Meinerz OL Wisconsin-Whitewater

50 Miami Dolphins Javonte Williams RB North Carolina

51 Washington Football Team Samuel Cosmi OT Texas

52 Chicago Bears Kyle Trask QB Florida

53 Tennessee Titans Spencer Brown OT Northern Iowa

54 Indianapolis Colts Jalen Mayfield OT Michigan

55 Pittsburgh Steelers Travis Etienne RB Clemson

56 Seattle Seahawks Payton Turner DL Houston

57 Los Angeles Rams Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame

58 Kansas City Chiefs via BAL Jabril Cox LB LSU/North Dakota State

59 Cleveland Browns Joseph Ossai OLB/DE Texas

60 New Orleans Saints Aaron Robinson CB Central Florida/Alabama

61 Buffalo Bills Kenneth Gainwell RB Memphis

62 Green Bay Packers Dyami Brown WR North Carolina

63 Kansas City Chiefs D'Wayne Eskridge WR Western Michigan

64 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.