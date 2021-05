Each pick for the AFC West in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each AFC West team.

Check out each pick from each team in the AFC West. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

Denver Broncos

Round 1 (No. 9 overall) - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Round 2 (35, from Falcons) - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Round 3 (98, from Saints, compensatory) - Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Round 3 (105, from Saints, compensatory) - Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

Round 5 (152) - Caden Sterns, S, Texas

Round 5 (164, from Bears through Giants) - Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

Round 6 (219, from Falcons, compensatory) - Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

Round 7 (237) - Kary Vincent, Jr., CB, LSU

Round 7 (239, from Giants) - Jonathon Cooper, DE, Ohio State

Round 7 (253, from Browns) - Marquiss Spencer, DE, Mississippi State

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1 (No. 13 overall) - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Round 2 (47) - Asante Samuel, Jr., CB, Florida State

Round 3 (77) - Josh Palmer, WR Tennessee

Round 3 (97, compensatory) - Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia

Round 4 (118) - Chris Rumph II, DE, Duke

Round 5 (159) - Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska

Round 6 (185, from Jaguars through Titans) - Nick Niemann, LB, Iowa

Round 6 (198) - Larry Rountree III, RB, Missouri

Round 7 (241) - Mark Webb, S, Georgia

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2 (No. 58 overall, from Ravens) - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Round 2 (63) - Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Round 4 (144, compensatory) - Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State

Round 5 (162, from Dolphins through Raiders and Jets) - Noah Grey, TE, Duke

Round 5 (181, compensatory) - Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

Round 6 (226, from Panthers and Jets, compensatory) - Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1 (No. 17 overall) - Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Round 2 (43, from 49ers) - Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Round 3 (79, from Cardinals) - Malcolm Koonce, DE, Buffalo

Round 3 (80) - Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

Round 4 (143, from Vikings through Jets, compensatory) - Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

Round 5 (167, from Seahawks) - Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois

Round 7 (230, from Jets through 49ers) - Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh